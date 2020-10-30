Week Eight Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Giants.

"Anything goes on any given Sunday, especially on Monday night." That is the infamous quote from a coach the Buccaneers played last week who also happened to be the one to take Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl 18 seasons ago. And while the quote itself is chuckle-worthy (or Chuckie-worthy), the sentiment remains: Monday Night Football is a wildcard.

On paper, these two teams don't match up well from the New York Giants' perspective. They are ranked 31st in total offensive yards per game and in points scored. Their passing defense ranks 21st. Conversely, the Buccaneers bring to town the third-best scoring offense and the third-ranked overall defense. The defense is tied for second in sacks. The Giants have let up 20.0 of those on Daniel Jones already this year. The Buccaneers are in first place in the NFC South. New York sits at the bottom of one of the worst divisions in the league, currently.