Week Five Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Bears

The Buccaneers are on primetime for the first time this season and taking on their former NFC Central foes in Chicago

Oct 08, 2020 at 01:01 PM
The Buccaneers are in Chicago on Thursday Night Football to take on the Bears in a former NFC Central matchup. It's the first of five primetime appearances for the Bucs this season and the first time quarterback Tom Brady will don a Buccaneer uniform on a national stage.

Tampa Bay is coming off a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers at home and sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a 3-1 record. The Bears are also 3-1 but sit behind the Green Bay Packers, who are 4-0, in the NFC North.

Going into this game, the Bucs are a little banged up. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller are questionable. Running back LeSean McCoy was ruled out and Leonard Fournette is 'doubtful' for the game.

Still, Brady is 5-0 against the Bears in his career. He's 9-0 under the Thursday Night lights.

Let's see what the experts think. See below for the full list of expert picks.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Buccaneers

USA Today, Consensus TBD

SB Nation, Consensus - Buccaneers (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

