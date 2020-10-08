Week Five Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Bears

The Buccaneers are in Chicago on Thursday Night Football to take on the Bears in a former NFC Central matchup. It's the first of five primetime appearances for the Bucs this season and the first time quarterback Tom Brady will don a Buccaneer uniform on a national stage.

Tampa Bay is coming off a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers at home and sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a 3-1 record. The Bears are also 3-1 but sit behind the Green Bay Packers, who are 4-0, in the NFC North.