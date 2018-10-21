Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Week Seven Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Browns

According to the experts, the Bucs are favored to beat the Browns at home in Week 7.

Oct 21, 2018 at 10:40 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

It seems as though the experts have jumped on the Bucs bandwagon once again. When the 2-3 Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium in Week 7, they are heavily favored by media outlets to come out with a win against the 2-3-1 Browns.

Outlets such as ESPN.com, USA Today, SBNation.com and CBSSports.com had split predictions among their reporters, with the majority choosing the Buccaneers to come out on top, even if it's just by a field goal. NFL.com analyst Elliot Harrison predicts the winner will be decided by which quarterback, Jameis Winston or Baker Mayfield, has the better game. Mayfield's success also depends on the Browns O-line, which has given up 10 sacks in the last two games.

Foxsports.com has a -3.5 spread and the over under at 50.5, making Tampa Bay the slight favorite to win with a 51.6 percent chance. Despite the predictions that it will be a close game, the experts say the Bucs will come out firing and secure a win for the first time since Week 2.

Click the links below to see the full expert picks.

NFL.com, Elliot Harrison - Buccaneers

ESPN.com - Buccaneers (split)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Buccaneers

USA Today, Consensus - Buccaneers (split)

SBNation.com, Consensus - Buccaneers (split)

FOXSports.com, Consensus - Buccaneers

CBSSports.com, Consensus - Buccaneers (split)

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LV Expert Picks

The last game of the most unorthodox NFL season ever will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… at home. Do the experts think that gives the Bucs the edge?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Packers

It's Brady vs. Rodgers for the conference title. Which team is headed to Tampa after a Battle Royale in the Frozen Tundra?
news

Postseason Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

It's Brady vs. Brees for the third time this season and first time in the playoffs. Who do the experts think is coming out of Sunday with a win?
news

Postseason Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Washington

The Buccaneers will play their first playoff game since 2008 after finishing 11-5, taking on the 7-9 NFC East winners in Washington. Will the team with the better regular season record prevail? See what the experts think.
news

Week 17 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay will play their last game of the regular season at home against a division rival. Will they be able to go into the postseason with a win?
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

The Buccaneers have a chance to clinch the postseason as they travel to Detroit to take on a dilapidated Lions team. Do the experts think they'll do it?
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers go on the road for the first time in a month to take on a division rival coming off a win at home against the Vikings. Have the Bucs made the experts believers?
news

Week 14 Expert Picks: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers and Vikings will engage in a Sunday matchup that has wildcard implications – who do the experts think will come out on top?
news

Week 12 Expert Picks: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have perhaps their biggest test of the season this Sunday. Who do the experts think will prevail?
news

Week 11 Expert Picks: Rams vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs return to primetime during Week 11 – what do the experts think will happen as Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams come to town.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Tampa Bay bounced back on Sunday, completing a season sweep of their division foes. Did the convincing 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers convince the pundits? Check out where the Bucs fall in this week's power rankings.
news

Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Last week, everyone picked the Bucs to win over the Saints. This week, the Bucs have another division opponent – what say the experts now?
Advertising