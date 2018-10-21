Week Seven Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Browns

It seems as though the experts have jumped on the Bucs bandwagon once again. When the 2-3 Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium in Week 7, they are heavily favored by media outlets to come out with a win against the 2-3-1 Browns.

Outlets such as ESPN.com, USA Today, SBNation.com and CBSSports.com had split predictions among their reporters, with the majority choosing the Buccaneers to come out on top, even if it's just by a field goal. NFL.com analyst Elliot Harrison predicts the winner will be decided by which quarterback, Jameis Winston or Baker Mayfield, has the better game. Mayfield's success also depends on the Browns O-line, which has given up 10 sacks in the last two games.

Foxsports.com has a -3.5 spread and the over under at 50.5, making Tampa Bay the slight favorite to win with a 51.6 percent chance. Despite the predictions that it will be a close game, the experts say the Bucs will come out firing and secure a win for the first time since Week 2.