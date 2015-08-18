What to Watch at Training Camp, August 18

1. The starting MIKE.

On Monday, Kwon Alexander stepped in with the first-team defense and had an excellent day of practice. Head Coach Lovie Smith said that Alexander was impressive, but didn't officially move him up to the top of the depth chart. Will he be with the starters again on Tuesday, or will Bruce Carter step back into that role?

2. Gosder Cherilus' role.

Cherilus and the Bucs agreed to terms late on Monday, and the offensive tackle was signed by Tuesday morning. With Demar Dotson sidelined with a sprained left knee for an unknown amount of time, Cherilus is the obvious candidate to fill the void at right tackle. But learning an entire offensive system is difficult, to say the least. How quickly will Cherilus be able to adjust and what will his role be during his first practice as a Buccaneer?

3. The starting safeties.

On Monday, safeties Bradley McDougald and D.J. Swearinger were both impressive in coverage, recording an interception each. McDougald and Major Wright started against the Vikings, but the depth chart is far from set in stone. Will Swearinger get a shot with the first-team on Tuesday?