What to Watch at Training Camp, August 9

1. A veteran's day off.

On Saturday, Logan Mankins did not practice, but he wasn't hurt, either. Head Coach Lovie Smith said that during camp the team might give a veteran a day off here and there. Mankins is expected to return to practice, but could another vet get a day off on Sunday? If so, that would provide a second-teamer an opportunity to work with the starters for the day.

2. Bruce Carter in coverage.

On Sunday, Linebackers Coach Hardy Nickerson stressed how important, and sometimes difficult, it is for the middle linebacker in the Tampa 2 to be able to drop back deep into coverage. Nickerson said that he thought Carter was handling the responsibility well, and Carter agreed. "I feel I have great range so I am able to cover a lot of ground and a lot of space," Carter said. "I think that's why they brought me in here to be that type of player and I think it has been going good."

3. Clear skies.

It has been raining … a lot … in Tampa since training camp started. But chances are, we'll see the sun come out on Sunday. There is a five percent chance of rain at 12 p.m., according to Weather.com, and no chance of rain at all from 11 to 12.