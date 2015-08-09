Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What to Watch at Training Camp, August 9

A few things for season pass members to keep an eye on when the Bucs take the field on Sunday.

Aug 09, 2015 at 02:52 AM

Training Camp, August 8

Photos from the Buccaneers' training camp practice at One Buccaneer Place.

DT Clinton McDonald and C Evan Smith
DE George Uko
DE Lawrence Sidbury and T Reid Fragel
WR Tavarres King
HC Lovie Smith
WR Adam Humphries
WR Adam Humphries
QB Jameis Winston
RB Doug Martin
WR Tavarres King
WR Mike Evans
QB Jameis Winston
QB Jameis Winston
QB Jameis Winston and FB Jorvorskie Lane
QB Jameis Winston and Coach Mike Bajakian
LB Larry Dean
LB Lavonte David
LB Jason Williams
DE Lawrence Sidbury
TE Tim Wright
TE Luke Stocker
FB Joey Iosefa
RB Doug Martin
WR Mike Evans
LB Larry Dean
RB Doug Martin
CB Leonard Johnson
WR Robert Herron
S Bradley McDougald
RB Mike James
WR Kaelin Clay
RB Doug Martin
QB Jameis Winston and C Evan Smith
CB Leonard Johnson
QB Jameis Winston
DE Jacquies Smith
G Garrett Gilkey and DT Gerald McCoy
1. A veteran's day off.
On Saturday, Logan Mankins did not practice, but he wasn't hurt, either. Head Coach Lovie Smith said that during camp the team might give a veteran a day off here and there. Mankins is expected to return to practice, but could another vet get a day off on Sunday? If so, that would provide a second-teamer an opportunity to work with the starters for the day.

CAMP RECAPS: DAY 1 | DAY 2 | DAY 3 | DAY 4 | DAY 5 | DAY 6 | DAY 7

2. Bruce Carter in coverage.
On Sunday, Linebackers Coach Hardy Nickerson stressed how important, and sometimes difficult, it is for the middle linebacker in the Tampa 2 to be able to drop back deep into coverage. Nickerson said that he thought Carter was handling the responsibility well, and Carter agreed. "I feel I have great range so I am able to cover a lot of ground and a lot of space," Carter said. "I think that's why they brought me in here to be that type of player and I think it has been going good."

3. Clear skies.
It has been raining … a lot … in Tampa since training camp started. But chances are, we'll see the sun come out on Sunday. There is a five percent chance of rain at 12 p.m., according to Weather.com, and no chance of rain at all from 11 to 12.

CAMP STANDOUTS: DAY 1 | DAY 2 | DAY 3 | DAY 4 | DAY 5 | DAY 6 | DAY 7

4. Under-the-radar defensive linemen.
This past week, both Larry English and T.J. Fatinikun have stood out at practice. English stepped in with the starters on Saturday with George Johnson sidelined and Fatinikun saw time with the starters earlier in the week. Both defensive ends performed well when rushing the passer. Defensive end Jamal Young and defensive tackle Quayshawne Buckley have also had a strong camp, according to Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier.

fatinikun-story-2.jpg
