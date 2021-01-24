Bucs-Packers Inactives | Antoine Winfield, Jr. Ruled Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ for their NFC Championship Game, a fact that had been known since Brown was declared out on Friday's injury report. However, the team did have one player whose status was in doubt for Sunday's game: rookie safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿, who was questionable due to an ankle injury suffered in practice.

The news is not good on that front, either. Winfield was placed on the team's inactive list and will be replaced by Mike Edwards in the Bucs' defense. Winfield, who was recently named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, has been one of the top playmakers in the Bucs' defense, as evidenced by his game-changing forced fumble in New Orleans last weekend. Rookie Javon Hagan, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, will join Andrew Adams as reserves at the safety position.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 1:35 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against Green Bay. After elevating Hagan and guard Ted Larsen from the practice squad on Saturday, the Bucs had 55 players from which to choose, meaning they had to declare seven of them inactive in order to get to the game day limit of 48.

The Bucs will be getting a contributor back on defense, however, as defensive lineman ﻿Vita Vea﻿ is among the team's active players for the game. He was just activated from injured reserve on Friday.