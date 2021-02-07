Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl LV Inactives | Antonio Brown, Cam Brate Cleared to Play

The two-week break between the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV worked wonders for Tampa Bay's roster. The Buccaneers have named their seven inactive players for the Super Bowl on Sunday and none are out due to injuries.

The team had two question marks heading into the final game of the 2020 NFL season, but wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ and tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ were both cleared to play. Brown missed the NFC Championship Game due to a knee injury suffered in the Bucs' Divisional Round win at New Orleans, while Brate came down with a back ailment during this past week of practice. Both were listed as questionable on Friday's final Super Bowl injury report.

A handful of additional Buccaneers would have been potentially unavailable if the Super Bowl had been played a week earlier. Inside linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ (hamstring) and starting safeties ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ (shoulder) and ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ (ankle) were all limited for much of the two week's worth of practices for the big game, but all were full participants on Friday and none had a game-status designation on the last injury report.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 5:00 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off, pitting Tampa Bay against Kansas City on the Bucs' home field, Raymond James Stadium. After elevating guard Ted Larsen and quarterback Drew Stanton from the practice squad on Saturday, the Bucs had 55 players from which to choose, meaning they had to declare seven of them inactive in order to get to the game day limit of 48.