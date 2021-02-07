Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Chiefs Super Bowl LV Inactives | Antonio Brown, Cam Brate Cleared to Play

WR Antonio Brown and TE Cameron Brate were considered questionable for Sunday's Super Bowl but both will be able to play, leaving Tampa Bay with no players out of the big game due to injury

Feb 07, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The two-week break between the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV worked wonders for Tampa Bay's roster. The Buccaneers have named their seven inactive players for the Super Bowl on Sunday and none are out due to injuries.

The team had two question marks heading into the final game of the 2020 NFL season, but wide receiver ﻿Antonio Brown﻿ and tight end ﻿Cameron Brate﻿ were both cleared to play. Brown missed the NFC Championship Game due to a knee injury suffered in the Bucs' Divisional Round win at New Orleans, while Brate came down with a back ailment during this past week of practice. Both were listed as questionable on Friday's final Super Bowl injury report.

A handful of additional Buccaneers would have been potentially unavailable if the Super Bowl had been played a week earlier. Inside linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ (hamstring) and starting safeties ﻿Jordan Whitehead﻿ (shoulder) and ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ (ankle) were all limited for much of the two week's worth of practices for the big game, but all were full participants on Friday and none had a game-status designation on the last injury report.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 5:00 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before Super Bowl LV is scheduled to kick off, pitting Tampa Bay against Kansas City on the Bucs' home field, Raymond James Stadium. After elevating guard Ted Larsen and quarterback Drew Stanton from the practice squad on Saturday, the Bucs had 55 players from which to choose, meaning they had to declare seven of them inactive in order to get to the game day limit of 48.

The Chiefs will be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, who suffered an apparently significant Achilles tendon injury in the AFC Championship Game. Fisher was ruled out for the Super Bowl on Friday, as was rookie linebacker Willie Gay, who hasn't played since the regular-season finale after undergoing knee surgery. A second-round pick in the 2020 draft, Gay started eight games during the regular season and was on the field for 55% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps, contributing 39 tackles and a sack. Both were placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • TE Antony Auclair
  • DL Khalil Davis
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
  • QB Drew Stanton
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
  • WR Justin Watson

None of the Buccaneers' inactive players are out due to injury.

CHIEFS INACTIVES

  • CB BoPete Keyes
  • CB Chris Lammons
  • QB Matt Moore
  • DT Khalen Saunders
  • TE Ricky Seals-Jones
  • RB Darwin Thompson
  • CB Tim Ward

None of the Chiefs' inactive players are out due to injury.

