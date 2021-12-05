Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Ali Marpet Returns to the Lineup

Starting left guard Ali Marpet will return to the lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Atlanta after missing one game with an abdomen injury. So far, that is the only missed started by Tampa Bay's five starting offensive linemen this season.

Marpet was one of three Buccaneers who were designated as "questionable" for the Bucs' Week 13 game against their division foes, but all three have been cleared to play. Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) and inside linebacker Devin White (quad) both missed significant time last weekend in Indianapolis after suffering injuries but both were full participants in practice by the end of the week.

The Buccaneers will be without one start on defense as safety Jordan Whitehead has been sidelined by a calf injury that will likely keep him out for multiple weeks. Whitehead suffered that injury in practice on Thursday, the same day that safety Mike Edwards received a three-game suspension from the NFL, so the Buccaneers may have to get creative to establish depth behind safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Andrew Adams. Cornerback Ross Cockrell, who has cross-trained at the safety position this season, could be one of the solutions.

Rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden will also be sidelined Sunday after sustaining a concussion last Sunday in Indianapolis. With their primary return man unavailable, the Buccaneers could turn to wideout Scotty Miller on punts and running back Giovani Bernard on kickoffs.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta each submitted a list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 13 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Buccaneers came into the day with a 52-man roster and thus had to name only four players inactive in order to get down to the game limit of 48.