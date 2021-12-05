Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Ali Marpet Returns to the Lineup

Three Buccaneer starters were questionable to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta but all three – CB Jamel Dean, G Ali Marpet and ILB Devin White – were cleared to play

Dec 05, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ali

Starting left guard Ali Marpet will return to the lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Atlanta after missing one game with an abdomen injury. So far, that is the only missed started by Tampa Bay's five starting offensive linemen this season.

Marpet was one of three Buccaneers who were designated as "questionable" for the Bucs' Week 13 game against their division foes, but all three have been cleared to play. Cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) and inside linebacker Devin White (quad) both missed significant time last weekend in Indianapolis after suffering injuries but both were full participants in practice by the end of the week.

The Buccaneers will be without one start on defense as safety Jordan Whitehead has been sidelined by a calf injury that will likely keep him out for multiple weeks. Whitehead suffered that injury in practice on Thursday, the same day that safety Mike Edwards received a three-game suspension from the NFL, so the Buccaneers may have to get creative to establish depth behind safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr. and Andrew Adams. Cornerback Ross Cockrell, who has cross-trained at the safety position this season, could be one of the solutions.

Rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden will also be sidelined Sunday after sustaining a concussion last Sunday in Indianapolis. With their primary return man unavailable, the Buccaneers could turn to wideout Scotty Miller on punts and running back Giovani Bernard on kickoffs.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta each submitted a list of inactive players at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 13 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Buccaneers came into the day with a 52-man roster and thus had to name only four players inactive in order to get down to the game limit of 48.

The Falcons had a relatively clean injury report this week and will only be without one regular due to injury. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury; when he sat out last week's game at Jacksonville rookie Ta'Quon Graham started in his place. The better news for Atlanta is that Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones is back in the lineup after missing one game with a shoulder injury.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • WR Jaelon Darden
  • DL Steve McLendon
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • S Jordan Whitehead

Darden and Whitehead are out due to injury.

FALCONS INACTIVES

  • G Josh Andrews
  • DT Jonathan Bullard
  • DL John Cominsky
  • RB Wayne Gallman
  • DL Mike Pennel
  • OLB James Vaughters

Bullard is out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Bucs-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Tampa Bay's run defense against the NFL's leading rusher should be more stout on Sunday with the return of DL Vita Vea and the continued presence of ILB Devin White
news

Giants-Bucs Inactives | Rob Gronkowski Returns to Action

TE Rob Gronkowski will be back in the Bucs' lineup Monday night after missing nearly all of the last six games, but DL Vita Vea was not cleared for action after a pregame workout
news

Bucs-Football Team Inactives | Chris Godwin Set to Play

After returning to practice on Friday, WR Chris Godwin has been cleared to play against Washington Sunday despite a foot injury, a big boost to a receiving corps already without Antonio Brown
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | David, Gronkowski, Sherman Return to Action

Three veterans who have missed a varying length of time are back to active status Sunday in New Orleans, with Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski and Richard Sherman all suiting up in Week Eight
news

Bears-Bucs Inactives | Howard, Pierre-Paul Good to Go

The Bucs will face the Bears in Week Seven without four key regulars but both tight end O.J. Howard and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were cleared to play after being tabbed as questionable on Friday
news

Bucs-Eagles Inactives | Ryan Jensen Cleared to Play

The three Bucs tabbed as questionable for Thursday night's game in Philadelphia – C Ryan Jenson, DL Patrick O'Connor and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul – will all be available to play against the Eagles
news

Dolphins-Bucs Inactives | Bernard, Dean, Pierre-Paul Return to Action

The Bucs are missing two of their opening-day cornerbacks but will get Jamel Dean back after he missed one game with a knee injury…RB Giovani Bernard and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul also return after missing time
news

Bucs-Patriots Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared to Play

Already without Rob Gronkowski, Jamel Dean, Jason Pierre-Paul and Giovani Bernard, the Bucs got some good news before Sundays' game when starting corner Carlton Davis was not included on the inactive list
news

Bucs-Rams Inactives | Jason Pierre-Paul Misses First Game Since 2019

Neither OLB Jason Pierre-Paul nor WR/KR Jaydon Mickens made the trip to Los Angeles and both are among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Rams
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared for Action

CB Carlton Davis, who was considered questionable for Sunday's game, was not among the Buccaneers' Week Two inactives despite a hamstring injury suffered during the week of practice
news

Cowboys-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Out

The Bucs will start the 2021 season without starting safety Jordan Whitehead, meaning a bigger role for third-year safety Mike Edwards//
Advertising