Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Jamel Dean, Kyle Trask Active

Though they may dip heavily into their reserves in Atlanta in Week 18, the Buccaneers will have the services of CB Jamel Dean…Tampa Bay will keep three quarterbacks active, including Kyle Trask

Jan 08, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ir

It remains to be seen how many of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' regulars will play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and for how long, but at least the secondary has a key starter available for action. Cornerback Jamel Dean considered questionable for the regular-season finale, has been cleared to suit up against the Falcons.

That secondary will be missing cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Logan Ryan, two of five players the Buccaneers ruled out on Friday's injury report. The other three are outside linebacker Carl Nassib, tackle Donovan Smith and defensive lineman Vita Vea. In addition, safety Mike Edwards, who was listed as questionable, will be held out. Sean Murphy-Bunting is available to fill in for Davis for the second week in a row and Brandon Walton is likely to draw the start at left tackle in place of Smith. When Vea sat out the team's Week 15 and 16 games, Rakeem Nunez-Roches started at nose tackle.

The Buccaneers kept three quarterbacks active for the game for just the second time this season. On the first occasion, in Week Eight against Baltimore, the team had seven injured players who couldn't suit up so second-year passer Kyle Trask was active by default, though he did not play in the game. This time, Trask has a chance to play if the Buccaneers remove Tom Brady from the game at some point and see enough from his primary reserve, Blaine Gabbert.

The Buccaneers and Falcons submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 18 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Buccaneers elevated outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo and tackle Justin Skule from the practice squad and thus had to name seven players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48.

The Falcons will be without left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who is out due to a calf injury. Matt Hennessy started in Wilkinson's place last weekend. TE Feleipe Franks, who was on the injury report due to a concussion, has also been ruled out.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

·    CB Carlton Davis

·    S Mike Edwards

·    WR Julio Jones

·    OLB Carl Nassib

·    S Logan Ryan

·    T Donovan Smith

·    DL Vita Vea

All seven Buccaneers inactives are out due to injury.

FALCONS INACTIVES

· S Micah Abernathy

· OLB David Anenih

· DL Jalen Dalton

· CB Rashad Fenton

· TE Feleipe Franks

· OL Elijah Wilkinson

Franks and Wilkinson are out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs Active

The Buccaneers will have their two starting tackles in action at the same time for the first time since November as both LT Donovan Smith and RT Tristan Wirfs have been cleared to play against Carolina

news

Bucs-Cardinals Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Three safeties who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report – Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and Antoine Winfield Jr. – were all cleared to play before the game on Sunday at State Farm Stadium

news

Bengals-Bucs Inactives | Tristan Wirfs, Julio Jones Ruled Out

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss his third straight game due to an ankle injury and the Buccaneers will also be without third receiver Julio Jones Sunday against the Bengals

news

Bucs-49ers Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined Again

The Buccaneers will be without their starting safety duo for the second game in a row, and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting will also be missing from the secondary…RB Leonard Fournette was cleared to play

news

Saints-Bucs Inactives | Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks Gain Clearance

The back end of the Buccaneers' defense will be without three key players on Monday night, as expected, but at least the front line will be intact, with DLs Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks overcoming foot ailments

news

Bucs-Browns Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Though he was limited by a foot injury during the week, DL Vita Vea will suit up for the Buccaneers in Cleveland on Sunday…RB Leonard Fournette (hip) will sit out for the first time this year

news

Seahawks-Bucs Inactives | Cameron Brate, Antoine Winfield Jr. Return to Action

TE Cameron Brate is active for the first time since suffering a neck injury in Pittsburgh in Week Six, and S Antoine Winfield Jr. is also back after a two-game absence

news

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting Return

The Buccaneers' secondary will once again be missing Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Sunday against the Rams, but reinforcements are arriving in corners Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting

news

Ravens-Bucs Inactives | Julio Jones Active for Game

With seven players ruled out of Thursday night's game due to injuries – including DBs Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Antoine Winfield Jr. – the Bucs had no difficult decisions to make on the inactive list

news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Mike Edwards, Shaq Mason Cleared to Play

Starting safety Mike Edwards will return to action on Sunday after missing one game with an elbow injury, and the Bucs' offensive line is intact with right guard Shaq Mason overcoming an ankle issue

news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Julio Jones Ruled Out, Russell Gage Active

Long-time Falcons star Julio Jones will not suit up against his former team on Sunday due to a knee injury, but another former Atlanta receiver, Russell Gage, has been cleared for action

Advertising