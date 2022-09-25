Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Julio Jones Ruled Out

With wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones all unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Packers, recently signed pass-catcher Cole Beasley is active for the Buccaneers

Sep 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

inactivepackersss

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones will miss a second straight game as it was determined during pregame warmups that his injured knee has not yet sufficiently recovered. That means the Buccaneers will be without three of their top receivers: Jones, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Godwin was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday and Evans is serving a one-game suspension.

Tom Brady will have five receivers at his disposal: Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and Cole Beasley. Beasley was just signed to the practice squad on Wednesday and elevated to the active roster on Saturday. Gage and Perriman were also listed as questionable on Tampa Bay's Friday injury report due to knee and hamstring ailments, respectively.

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith will also be sidelined for a second straight contest, marking the first time in his eight-year career that he has missed consecutive games. With veteran reserve Josh Wells landing on injured reserve this week, first-year player Brandon Walton is expected to get the start at left tackle. Walton played the second half of last Sunday's game against the Saints after Wells sustained a calf injury.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph will be active for the first time since signing with the Buccaneers. Rookie tight end Cade Otton is unavailable and inactive while attending to a personal matter. The Bucs are also without starting defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who sustained a foot injury a week ago. The team promoted defensive lineman Deadrin Senat from the practice squad during the week to maintain a six-player rotation at that position.

The Buccaneers and Packers submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Three matchup. The Buccaneers had elevated Beasley and guard John Molchon from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them a 55-man roster for the game. That means they had to name seven inactives in order to get down to the active game limit of 48. The Packers elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad and thus had to name six players inactive on Sunday.

The Packers will welcome tackle David Bakhtiari back to action on Sunday. Bakhtiari has played in just one game since suffering a knee injury in 2020, a season in which he earned his second AP All-Pro first-team honors. After right tackle Elgton Jenkins made his season debut last week, Bakhtiari is active in Week Three and will presumably step back in on the left end of the line. The Packers also put wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve Saturday and have ruled out rookie receiver Christian Watson for the game.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • WR Chris Godwin
  • DL Akiem Hicks
  • WR Julio Jones
  • CB Zyon McCollum
  • TE Cade Otton
  • T Donovan Smith
  • QB Kyle Trask

Godwin, Hicks, Jones, and Smith are out due to injury, and Otton is unavailable due to personal matters.

PACKERS INACTIVES

  • DL Jonathan Ford
  • T Caleb Jones
  • T/G Sean Rhyan
  • WR Samori Toure
  • T Rasheed Walker
  • WR Christian Watson

Watson is out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Donovan Smith to Miss Third Game of His Career

Starting left tackle Donovan Smith will have a rare sideline view for Sunday's game in New Orleans, and the Bucs' offense will also be without wideouts Chris Godwin and Julio Jones

news

Bucs-Cowboys Inactives | Chris Godwin Active for the Opener

WR Chris Godwin is expected to suit up for the first time since last December as he has returned from a knee injury and is active for Sunday night's opener

news

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Fournette Returns, Wirfs Inactive

After being activated from I.R. on Saturday, RB Leonard Fournette is active for Sunday's game after missing four contests…T Tristan Wirfs is inactive but C Ryan Jensen has been cleared to play

news

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett Back in Action

ILB Lavonte David is back in the lineup after spending three weeks on injured reserve, and the Bucs have also cleared OLB Shaq Barrett and CB Carlton Davis to play in the Wild Card round

news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Ryan Jensen Cleared to Play

Center Ryan Jensen was questionable on Friday's injury report but the Bucs' top-ranked offensive line will remain intact for the season finale against Carolina

news

Bucs-Jets Inactives | CBs Dean and Murphy-Bunting Will Play

After coming off the COVID list Saturday and traveling separately to the game, CBs Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are among the Bucs' 48 active players on Sunday against the Jets

news

Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Jamel Dean, Antonio Brown Return

WR Mike Evans, S Antoine Winfield and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul are inactive for Sunday's game at Carolina but the Bucs do get CB Jamel Dean and WR Antonio Brown back in action

news

Saints-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Returns

Safety Jordan Whitehead is back in action after missing two games but the Bucs' other starting safety, Antoine Winfield, Jr., is out for Sunday night's game due to a foot injury

news

Bills-Bucs Inactives | Ryan Jensen, Will Gholston Set to Play

The four players who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report for the Buccaneers – C Ryan Jensen, DL Will Gholston, CB Jamel Dean and WR Jaelon Darden – have all been cleared to play against Buffalo

news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Ali Marpet Returns to the Lineup

Three Buccaneer starters were questionable to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta but all three – CB Jamel Dean, G Ali Marpet and ILB Devin White – were cleared to play

news

Bucs-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Tampa Bay's run defense against the NFL's leading rusher should be more stout on Sunday with the return of DL Vita Vea and the continued presence of ILB Devin White

Advertising