Winston Compared to Other No. 1 Picks

Two months ago, we took a look at Jameis Winston's numbers and how they compared to other quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall since 1999. That list included 12 other players, including Andrew Luck, Cam Newton, Sam Bradford, Matthew Stafford, JaMarcus Russell, Alex Smith, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, David Carr, Michael Vick, Tim Couch and Peyton Manning.

The conclusion was – Winston was headed for an impressive season by rookie standards. But those numbers back in October were much more of a projection as Winston only had a few games under his belt. With 12 games played and just four remaining, we projected Winston's rookie stats again and compared him to other top picks.

According to stats provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com, Winston is still on pace for the third-most passing yards and second-most touchdowns. Where he made the biggest jump since October was his projected interception total. He had been projected to throw 28 and is now on pace for 15. David Carr is the only other quarterback on this list to start 16 games and throw fewer interceptions as a rookie.