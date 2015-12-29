Winston Compared to Other No. 1 Picks

Passing Freeman will be a tall task; the only time that Winston eclipsed the 300-yard mark was in the Bucs' Week 15 loss to the Rams. He will likely pass Johnson and move into the No. 2 spot, though.

When compared to other rookie quarterbacks in NFL history, Winston's numbers are equally as impressive.

Winston is currently No. 4 on the NFL's rookie passing list, dating back to the NFL/AFL merger in 1970. He trails Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Peyton Manning, all of whom were also top picks in the NFL Draft. Winston will likely move past Manning this weekend, though, as he trails the future Hall-of-Famer by just 22 yards. Winston would need 335 yards to pass Newton for No. 2 all-time, but Luck's mark of 4,274 appears safe for yet another season.

In addition to his impressive yardage total, Winston is on pace to throw fewer interceptions than all three of the quarterbacks ahead of him on the NFL's rookie passing list. Winston is on pace to throw 14 picks this year while Manning threw 28, Luck threw 18 and Newton threw 17. Winston already has more passing touchdowns than Newton did as a rookie and needs one more to tie Luck and three more to tie Manning.

Twice this season, we've checked in to see how Winston compares to other quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall. Below are Winston's projected numbers for the 2015 season.

TOTAL PASSING YARDS

Andrew Luck: 4,374

Cam Newton: 4,051

*Jameis Winston: 3,965

Peyton Manning: 3,739

Sam Bradford: 3,512

Carson Palmer: 2,897

David Carr: 2,592

Tim Couch: 2,447

Eli Manning: 1,043

Alex Smith: 875

Michael Vick: 785

JaMarcus Russell: 373

TOUCHDOWNS

Peyton Manning – 26

*Jameis Winston – 23

Andrew Luck – 23

Cam Newton – 21

Sam Bradford – 18

Carson Palmer – 18

Tim Couch – 15

David Carr – 9

Eli Manning– 6

Michael Vick – 2

JaMarcus Russell – 2

Alex Smith – 1