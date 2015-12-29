Winston Compared to Other No. 1 Picks

Photos of QB Jameis Winston in a victory over the New Orleans Saints on September 20th.
With just one game remaining in his rookie season, Jameis Winston has put up some impressive numbers. Winston has 3,717 passing yards so far, along with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. At the rate he's going, Winston will finish the season with 3,965 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
Winston currently owns the Buccaneers' rookie passing record and is 349 yards away from breaking the Bucs' single-season mark, which was set by Josh Freeman in 2012. He is currently No. 3 on the Bucs' single-season list, trailing Brad Johnson by 94 yards.
Passing Freeman will be a tall task; the only time that Winston eclipsed the 300-yard mark was in the Bucs' Week 15 loss to the Rams. He will likely pass Johnson and move into the No. 2 spot, though.
When compared to other rookie quarterbacks in NFL history, Winston's numbers are equally as impressive.
Winston is currently No. 4 on the NFL's rookie passing list, dating back to the NFL/AFL merger in 1970. He trails Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Peyton Manning, all of whom were also top picks in the NFL Draft. Winston will likely move past Manning this weekend, though, as he trails the future Hall-of-Famer by just 22 yards. Winston would need 335 yards to pass Newton for No. 2 all-time, but Luck's mark of 4,274 appears safe for yet another season.
In addition to his impressive yardage total, Winston is on pace to throw fewer interceptions than all three of the quarterbacks ahead of him on the NFL's rookie passing list. Winston is on pace to throw 14 picks this year while Manning threw 28, Luck threw 18 and Newton threw 17. Winston already has more passing touchdowns than Newton did as a rookie and needs one more to tie Luck and three more to tie Manning.
Twice this season, we've checked in to see how Winston compares to other quarterbacks selected No. 1 overall. Below are Winston's projected numbers for the 2015 season.
TOTAL PASSING YARDS
Andrew Luck: 4,374
Cam Newton: 4,051
*Jameis Winston: 3,965
Peyton Manning: 3,739
Sam Bradford: 3,512
Carson Palmer: 2,897
David Carr: 2,592
Tim Couch: 2,447
Eli Manning: 1,043
Alex Smith: 875
Michael Vick: 785
JaMarcus Russell: 373
TOUCHDOWNS
Peyton Manning – 26
*Jameis Winston – 23
Andrew Luck – 23
Cam Newton – 21
Sam Bradford – 18
Carson Palmer – 18
Tim Couch – 15
David Carr – 9
Eli Manning– 6
Michael Vick – 2
JaMarcus Russell – 2
Alex Smith – 1
INTERCEPTIONS
Peyton Manning – 28
Andrew Luck- 18
Carson Palmer – 18
Cam Newton – 17
Sam Bradford – 15
*Jameis Winston – 14
Tim Couch – 13
Alex Smith – 11
Eli Manning – 9
David Carr – 9
JaMarcus Russell – 4
Michael Vick – 3