Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston Named Week 11 Rookie of the Week

QB Jameis Winston has been selected as the NFL's Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.

Nov 27, 2015 at 07:20 AM
For the third time this season, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been selected as the NFL's Rookie of the Week, the NFL announced on Friday afternoon.

Winston played one of the best games of his young career in Week 11, completing 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 45-17 victory over Philadelphia. Winston's five touchdown passes tied an NFL rookie record, as well as a Buccaneer single-game record.

The fans selected Winston as the winner over Seattle's Thomas Rawles and Tyler Lockett, Arizona's J.J. Nelson and Chicago's Adrian Amos.

Winston is a three-time Rookie of the Week after taking home the honor in Weeks 2 and 5. He is the only player this season to be named the Rookie of the Week as many times.

With linebacker Kwon Alexander claiming the Rookie of the Week award twice himself, the Buccaneers have now claimed the award in five of 11 weeks. The only other player to claim multiple Rookie of the Week awards is Oakland's Amari Copper, who has won twice.

This wasn't the first award Winston won for his stellar performance against the Eagles. Earlier this week, he was voted as the NFL's Air Player of the Week.

