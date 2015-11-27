Winston Named Week 11 Rookie of the Week

The fans selected Winston as the winner over Seattle's Thomas Rawles and Tyler Lockett, Arizona's J.J. Nelson and Chicago's Adrian Amos.

Winston is a three-time Rookie of the Week after taking home the honor in Weeks 2 and 5. He is the only player this season to be named the Rookie of the Week as many times.

With linebacker Kwon Alexander claiming the Rookie of the Week award twice himself, the Buccaneers have now claimed the award in five of 11 weeks. The only other player to claim multiple Rookie of the Week awards is Oakland's Amari Copper, who has won twice.