Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston Nominated for Rookie of the Week

Winston is one of five players nominated for the Rookie of the Week award.

Sep 22, 2015 at 07:10 AM

After a standout performance in Week 2 against the Saints, Jameis Winston has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. Winston completed 14 of 21 passes against New Orleans, accumulating 207 yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown during the team's 26-19 victory.

VOTE: ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Winston was rated as the seventh-best quarterback in the league during Week 2, according to Pro Football Focus.

Other nominees for the award include Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper, Redskins running back Matt Jones, Cardinals running back David Johnson and Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters.  

Cooper caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown during Oakland's 37-33 victory over Baltimore while Jones rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns as Washington defeated St. Louis, 24-10.

Peters recorded a pick-six, five tackles and four passes defended in Kansas City's last-minute loss to Denver. Johnson rushed for a touchdown and returned a kick for a score in Arizona's win over Chicago.

READ: NFL POWER RANKINGS, WEEK 3

Fans are encouraged to visit NFL.com and vote for Winston. To vote, CLICK HERE.

