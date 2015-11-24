Winston Nominated for Rookie of the Week

Winston has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award twice in Week 2 and Week 5. Both times, Winston won. In 10 weeks, the Buccaneers have won four Rookie of the Week awards, with Winston and linebacker Kwon Alexander each winning twice.

Also nominated for the award are Seattle running back Thomas Rawles and wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Arizona Wide receiver J.J. Nelson and Chicago safety Adrian Amos.

Rawles ran for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' victory over the 49ers while Lockett caught two touchdown passes in the same game. Nelson caught four passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 while Amos picked up seven tackles and a sack.