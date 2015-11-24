Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston Nominated for Rookie of the Week

Winston has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award for his performance against the Eagles in Week 11.

Nov 24, 2015 at 01:10 AM

After a standout performance against the Eagles, Jameis Winston has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award for Week 11. Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 45-17 victory.

All five of Winston's touchdowns were hauled in by difference receivers, finding Mike Evans, Charles Sims, Vincent Jackson, Cameron Brate and Russell Shepard for scores. He finished the game with a passer rating of 131.6, the highest of his career.

Winston has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award twice in Week 2 and Week 5. Both times, Winston won. In 10 weeks, the Buccaneers have won four Rookie of the Week awards, with Winston and linebacker Kwon Alexander each winning twice.

Also nominated for the award are Seattle running back Thomas Rawles and wide receiver Tyler Lockett, Arizona Wide receiver J.J. Nelson and Chicago safety Adrian Amos.

Rawles ran for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' victory over the 49ers while Lockett caught two touchdown passes in the same game. Nelson caught four passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 while Amos picked up seven tackles and a sack.

The Rookie of the Week award is determined by a fan vote on NFL.com, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to vote for Winston early and often. To vote, CLICK HERE.

