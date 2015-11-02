Winston One of NFL's Best Since Week 4

A quick look at the stat sheet paints a very vivid picture – Jameis Winston is getting better each and every game. Winston struggled against the Panthers in the Bucs' fourth game of the season, throwing four interceptions and finishing with a passer rating of 57. But since then, Winston has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
WATCH: BUCS VS. FALCONS HIGHLIGHTS
Winston hasn't thrown an interception since that game in Carolina, which will be exactly one month ago this Wednesday. During that time period, just three quarterbacks have gone without throwing picks.
The Buccaneers head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 8.
Since Week 4, Winston is averaging 8.9 yards per pass attempt, the fourth-most in the league. His quarterback rating of 110.5 is also No. 4 among quarterbacks.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Pro Football Focus has Winston rated as the league's fifth-best quarterback since Week 4. The quarterbacks rated ahead of Winston include Carson Palmer, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill.
Winston has also received some help from his supporting cast; he's been sacked just six times since Week 4, the eighth-fewest among full-time starters.
As Winston continues to perform at a high level, so does his team. The Bucs are 2-1 since Week, 4, defeating Jacksonville and Atlanta while falling to Washington. The Bucs hope to improve to .500 against the Giants at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.