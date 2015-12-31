Winston's "Tough as Nails" says Koetter

When Offensive Coordinator Dirk Koetter was asked about Winston's most impressive traits, his response had nothing to do with any record that Winston is breaking or the fact that he's a likely candidate for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Koetter said that Winston's resilience and toughness were what impressed him most.

"What's impressed me about Jameis, number one, is his resiliency," Koetter said. "This guy [has had] ups and downs, some incredible downs, where you would think he would be really in the tank. He's got a really unique ability, we've said it many times, to put the last play behind him, put the last game behind him and move on to the next play. That is a huge characteristic to have.

"Then his toughness. Even though our sack numbers are good, Jameis has taken a lot of hits and he gets up. He's scared me a few times on the sideline. I'd say, 'Hey, are you okay?' and he is tough as nails. That is also something you need in this league. His resiliency and his toughness are probably the things that have impressed me the most."