Winston Takes Pride in Close Rookie Class

Of the eight rookies on the Bucs' roster, five have been called on to start at a point in time this year. Naturally, the group has gotten to be pretty close off the field, in addition to gelling on it.

"We've got our own group message," Winston said during a press conference on Wednesday. "We chat with each other all the time. Last week we rented out a laser tag place, just the rookies playing laser tag, having fun. That just shows that's family. You don't do that stuff in the NFL any more. In college you saw the guy in the locker room say, 'Hey, I want to go get a bite to eat or something,' but we're doing that on our own.

"(Director of Player Development) Duke (Preston) is heading it, but we are doing it on our own. We're taking initiative like we need each other. 'I don't know if you're going to be gone to this team next year, I don't know if you're going to be somewhere else the next year but right now what we have, we got to find a way to make it work.' I believe that our rookie class has definitely stepped up."