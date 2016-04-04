Winston Wants Jalen Ramsey in Tampa Bay

One proponent of Ramsey landing in Tampa Bay is Jameis Winston.

Ramsey and Winston played together at Florida State during the 2014 season, while Winston was a redshirt freshman and Ramsey was a true freshman. The Seminoles went on to win the national title that year.

"I have already shot him (Jason Licht) some texts," Winston told Pewter Report. "He's good enough that we probably won't even get him. That's just one thing to talk about, his competitiveness, and his mentality to always want to be great. That is something that is going to take him a long way.

He can do anything he wants to do really. He's so talented in some many ways. He can be a lock down corner for you like a Richard Sherman, or he could be a safety-corner hybrid like Charles Woodson. This guy is very talented and has a lot of ability."