Winston Wants Jalen Ramsey in Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers hold the ninth overall pick in this year's draft, with many draft analysts projecting that the team will select either a cornerback or defensive end in the first round. Some names commonly linked to the Bucs include Vernon Hargreaves, DeForest Buckner, Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd, just to name a few.
But last week, a few new names started to appear in mock drafts for the Buccaneers, most noticeably Jalen Ramsey. Last week, NFL Media's Ike Taylor projected that Ramsey would fall to the Buccaneers at No. 9, giving the Buccaneers a player who some consider to be the best overall player in this year's draft class.
One proponent of Ramsey landing in Tampa Bay is Jameis Winston.
Ramsey and Winston played together at Florida State during the 2014 season, while Winston was a redshirt freshman and Ramsey was a true freshman. The Seminoles went on to win the national title that year.
"I have already shot him (Jason Licht) some texts," Winston told Pewter Report. "He's good enough that we probably won't even get him. That's just one thing to talk about, his competitiveness, and his mentality to always want to be great. That is something that is going to take him a long way.
He can do anything he wants to do really. He's so talented in some many ways. He can be a lock down corner for you like a Richard Sherman, or he could be a safety-corner hybrid like Charles Woodson. This guy is very talented and has a lot of ability."
Ramsey falling to No. 9 is still a stretch, though; most mock drafts have him going in to the top five. For a look at the Bucs' latest Mock Draft Roundup, click **HERE**.