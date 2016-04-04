Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston Wants Jalen Ramsey in Tampa Bay

Jameis Winston wants to be re-united with his former Florida State teammate next season in Tampa Bay.

Apr 04, 2016 at 02:50 AM

The Buccaneers hold the ninth overall pick in this year's draft, with many draft analysts projecting that the team will select either a cornerback or defensive end in the first round. Some names commonly linked to the Bucs include Vernon Hargreaves, DeForest Buckner, Shaq Lawson and Kevin Dodd, just to name a few.

READ: BUCCANEERS MOCK DRAFT ROUNDUP, 8.0

But last week, a few new names started to appear in mock drafts for the Buccaneers, most noticeably Jalen Ramsey. Last week, NFL Media's Ike Taylor projected that Ramsey would fall to the Buccaneers at No. 9, giving the Buccaneers a player who some consider to be the best overall player in this year's draft class.

One proponent of Ramsey landing in Tampa Bay is Jameis Winston.

Ramsey and Winston played together at Florida State during the 2014 season, while Winston was a redshirt freshman and Ramsey was a true freshman. The Seminoles went on to win the national title that year.

"I have already shot him (Jason Licht) some texts," Winston told Pewter Report. "He's good enough that we probably won't even get him. That's just one thing to talk about, his competitiveness, and his mentality to always want to be great. That is something that is going to take him a long way.

PHOTOS: DON BANKS' FIRST-ROUND MOCK DRAFT

He can do anything he wants to do really. He's so talented in some many ways. He can be a lock down corner for you like a Richard Sherman, or he could be a safety-corner hybrid like Charles Woodson. This guy is very talented and has a lot of ability."

Ramsey falling to No. 9 is still a stretch, though; most mock drafts have him going in to the top five. For a look at the Bucs' latest Mock Draft Roundup, click **HERE**.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action
news

Jaguars-Buccaneers Inactives | Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Playmaking safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was added to the Bucs' injury report Friday and listed as questionable, will not be sidelined by his calf issue on Sunday against Jacksonville
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Jaguars, Week 16 2023 

The Buccaneers will host the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium … Key stats, lineup notes and more
news

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Rachaad Gets in On the Scoring Action | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

RB Rachaad White rushes for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Yaya Diaby with the Sack, Fumble, AND Recovery | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

OLB Yaya Diaby forces a turnover against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Baker Preheats the Oven, Drops Ball in, Pulls Out Another TD Pass to Evans | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws his second TD pass of the day to WR Mike Evans against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Picks Off Trevor Lawrence | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. intercepts a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

Mike Evans PASSES Gronk & Davante on All-Time TD List | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield threw a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. WR Evans now passes WR Davante Adams (active) and legendary TE Rob Gronkowski for 12th most in NFL history.

Devin White Picks Off Trevor Lawrence | Jaguars vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Trevor Lawrence is intercepted by LB Devin White against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

How to Watch: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will face the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium. Find out how to view the action

Jaguars-Buccaneers Inactives | Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Playmaking safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was added to the Bucs' injury report Friday and listed as questionable, will not be sidelined by his calf issue on Sunday against Jacksonville

Best Photos From Jaguars vs. Bucs | Week 16

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 16 matchup vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Jacksonville Jaguars

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 16 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bucs vs. Jaguars Pregame Photos

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars matchup.

Listen to the Game 🎧 (Everyone on Desktop, Local on Mobile)

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Jaguars, Week 16 2023 

The Buccaneers will host the Jaguars on Christmas Eve at Raymond James Stadium … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16

2023 Game Preview: Jaguars-Buccaneers, Week 16

Raymond James Stadium will be home to a clash between two Florida teams in first place in their division but scratching and clawing to maintain their spot in the playoff hunt

Jaguars vs. Bucs | Game Trailer 

The Buccaneers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Tampa for a Christmas Eve matchup during Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 22: Winfield Jr. & Gholston Listed as Questionable, Godwin Fully Participates

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jaguars in Week 16

The Buccaneers will take on the Jaguars on Christmas Eve as they continue their hunt for the NFC South crown. Here are five players to watch

10 Years, 1,000 Yards: Mike Evans Sets the Bar Again | In the Current

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for a playoff push, the team can count on contributors like Mike Evans in the race for the NFC South. It just so happens that the WR rewrites history in the process.
Advertising