Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston Wins Air Player of the Week

Jameis Winston has been selected as the NFL's Air Player of the Week for his performance against the Eagles in Week 11.

Nov 26, 2015 at 07:31 AM
1125-winston.jpg

After a standout performance against the Eagles in Week 11, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been named the NFL's Air Player of the Week. It is the first time that Winston has won the award in his career. 

In Sunday's victory of Philadelphia, Winston completed 19 of 29 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns. His five scores were tied for a Buccaneer single-game record, as well as an NFL single-game record for rookies.

Winston finished the game with a passer rating of 131.6, the highest of his career. He also completed his fifth interception-free game in his last six outings. Behind Winston, the Buccaneers scored 45 points, the third-most in a single game in the team's past 14 seasons.

Winston is on pace to throw for nearly 4,000 passing yards this season. Should he continue to produce at the rate he has, he will finish the season with 3,856 yards.

Winston is up for another award, as well. The rookie QB still has the opportunity to win the NFL's Rookie of the Week award, which he has won twice already this season. The winner for the Rookie of the Week is determined by a fan vote, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to vote for Winston early and often.

To vote for Winston for Rookie of the Week, CLICK HERE.

