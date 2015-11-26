Winston Wins Air Player of the Week

Winston finished the game with a passer rating of 131.6, the highest of his career. He also completed his fifth interception-free game in his last six outings. Behind Winston, the Buccaneers scored 45 points, the third-most in a single game in the team's past 14 seasons.

Winston is on pace to throw for nearly 4,000 passing yards this season. Should he continue to produce at the rate he has, he will finish the season with 3,856 yards.

Winston is up for another award, as well. The rookie QB still has the opportunity to win the NFL's Rookie of the Week award, which he has won twice already this season. The winner for the Rookie of the Week is determined by a fan vote, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to vote for Winston early and often.