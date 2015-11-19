Women of Tampa Bay "Siege the Stadium"

Fans were also able to visit the team's pirate ship, chat with a handful of Buccaneer legends and attend a Ring of Honor parlay with Hall of Fame linebacker, Derrick Brooks. Buccaneer alum Simeon Rice, Anthony Becht, Ian Beckles, Shaun King, Dexter Jackson and Dave Moore were in attendance.

"I think, first of all, taking their time to learn more is exciting," Brooks said of the event's attendees. "It's really going behind the Xs and Os of the game, to see how organizations really open up. It was my first opportunity to be a part of this but I look forward to coming back and getting to know more and continuing to support the Bucs here through their mission with our women."

Siege the Stadium was hosted by legendary Tampa news anchor and RED ambassador, Gayle Sirens. She was joined by Buccaneers mascot Captain Fear, team Insider Casey Phillips, among other Buccaneer representatives.

In total, more than 2,000 fans attended the event.

"I think that it's very special and I think that it's great that now we're shining the light on the fact that 50 percent of football fans in the NFL are women. I think that everybody here was so appreciative of that. It's great."

