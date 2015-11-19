Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Women of Tampa Bay "Siege the Stadium"

The Bucs women's movement invited the women of Tampa Bay to Siege the Stadium Wednesday night and over 2.000 attendees enjoyed an evening of unprecedented access, exclusive events and a chance to meet a few Bucs legends.

Nov 19, 2015 at 02:59 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com

On Wednesday night, Buccaneer fans were treated to a special, behind-the-scenes tour of Raymond James Stadium as part of RED's Siege the Stadium event. It was the second event that RED, the Buccaneers Women's Movement, has hosted this season after holding a launch party in September.

There were several exciting activities throughout the night, including an opportunity for fans to tour parts of the stadium that are usually reserved for just players and coaches, including the Bucs' home locker room and sideline bench area.

"They were able to see everything that was on the sidelines and to be able to speak to the coaches and the personnel up close and personal was just so exciting for them," Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Co-President of the Glazer Family Foundation, said.

Photos from RED's Siege the Stadium

View photos from Wednesday night's RED: Siege the Stadium event at Raymond James Stadium.

No Title
1 / 177
No Title
2 / 177
No Title
3 / 177
No Title
4 / 177
No Title
5 / 177
No Title
6 / 177
No Title
7 / 177
No Title
8 / 177
No Title
9 / 177
No Title
10 / 177
No Title
11 / 177
No Title
12 / 177
No Title
13 / 177
No Title
14 / 177
No Title
15 / 177
No Title
16 / 177
No Title
17 / 177
No Title
18 / 177
No Title
19 / 177
No Title
20 / 177
No Title
21 / 177
No Title
22 / 177
No Title
23 / 177
No Title
24 / 177
No Title
25 / 177
No Title
26 / 177
No Title
27 / 177
No Title
28 / 177
No Title
29 / 177
No Title
30 / 177
No Title
31 / 177
No Title
32 / 177
No Title
33 / 177
No Title
34 / 177
No Title
35 / 177
No Title
36 / 177
No Title
37 / 177
No Title
38 / 177
No Title
39 / 177
No Title
40 / 177
No Title
41 / 177
No Title
42 / 177
No Title
43 / 177
No Title
44 / 177
No Title
45 / 177
No Title
46 / 177
No Title
47 / 177
No Title
48 / 177
No Title
49 / 177
No Title
50 / 177
No Title
51 / 177
No Title
52 / 177
No Title
53 / 177
No Title
54 / 177
No Title
55 / 177
No Title
56 / 177
No Title
57 / 177
No Title
58 / 177
No Title
59 / 177
No Title
60 / 177
No Title
61 / 177
No Title
62 / 177
No Title
63 / 177
No Title
64 / 177
No Title
65 / 177
No Title
66 / 177
No Title
67 / 177
No Title
68 / 177
No Title
69 / 177
No Title
70 / 177
No Title
71 / 177
No Title
72 / 177
No Title
73 / 177
No Title
74 / 177
No Title
75 / 177
No Title
76 / 177
No Title
77 / 177
No Title
78 / 177
No Title
79 / 177
No Title
80 / 177
No Title
81 / 177
No Title
82 / 177
No Title
83 / 177
No Title
84 / 177
No Title
85 / 177
No Title
86 / 177
No Title
87 / 177
No Title
88 / 177
No Title
89 / 177
No Title
90 / 177
No Title
91 / 177
No Title
92 / 177
No Title
93 / 177
No Title
94 / 177
No Title
95 / 177
No Title
96 / 177
No Title
97 / 177
No Title
98 / 177
No Title
99 / 177
No Title
100 / 177
No Title
101 / 177
No Title
102 / 177
No Title
103 / 177
No Title
104 / 177
No Title
105 / 177
No Title
106 / 177
No Title
107 / 177
No Title
108 / 177
No Title
109 / 177
No Title
110 / 177
No Title
111 / 177
No Title
112 / 177
No Title
113 / 177
No Title
114 / 177
No Title
115 / 177
No Title
116 / 177
No Title
117 / 177
No Title
118 / 177
No Title
119 / 177
No Title
120 / 177
No Title
121 / 177
No Title
122 / 177
No Title
123 / 177
No Title
124 / 177
No Title
125 / 177
No Title
126 / 177
No Title
127 / 177
No Title
128 / 177
No Title
129 / 177
No Title
130 / 177
No Title
131 / 177
No Title
132 / 177
No Title
133 / 177
No Title
134 / 177
No Title
135 / 177
No Title
136 / 177
No Title
137 / 177
No Title
138 / 177
No Title
139 / 177
No Title
140 / 177
No Title
141 / 177
No Title
142 / 177
No Title
143 / 177
No Title
144 / 177
No Title
145 / 177
No Title
146 / 177
No Title
147 / 177
No Title
148 / 177
No Title
149 / 177
No Title
150 / 177
No Title
151 / 177
No Title
152 / 177
No Title
153 / 177
No Title
154 / 177
No Title
155 / 177
No Title
156 / 177
No Title
157 / 177
No Title
158 / 177
No Title
159 / 177
No Title
160 / 177
No Title
161 / 177
No Title
162 / 177
No Title
163 / 177
No Title
164 / 177
No Title
165 / 177
No Title
166 / 177
No Title
167 / 177
No Title
168 / 177
No Title
169 / 177
No Title
170 / 177
No Title
171 / 177
No Title
172 / 177
No Title
173 / 177
No Title
174 / 177
No Title
175 / 177
No Title
176 / 177
No Title
177 / 177
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Fans were also able to visit the team's pirate ship, chat with a handful of Buccaneer legends and attend a Ring of Honor parlay with Hall of Fame linebacker, Derrick Brooks. Buccaneer alum Simeon Rice, Anthony Becht, Ian Beckles, Shaun King, Dexter Jackson and Dave Moore were in attendance.

"I think, first of all, taking their time to learn more is exciting," Brooks said of the event's attendees. "It's really going behind the Xs and Os of the game, to see how organizations really open up. It was my first opportunity to be a part of this but I look forward to coming back and getting to know more and continuing to support the Bucs here through their mission with our women."

Siege the Stadium was hosted by legendary Tampa news anchor and RED ambassador, Gayle Sirens. She was joined by Buccaneers mascot Captain Fear, team Insider Casey Phillips, among other Buccaneer representatives.

In total, more than 2,000 fans attended the event.  

"I think that it's very special and I think that it's great that now we're shining the light on the fact that 50 percent of football fans in the NFL are women. I think that everybody here was so appreciative of that. It's great."

Did you attend Wednesday night's Siege the Stadium event and have your picture taken? Click on the gallery that corresponds with your group's color to view your photo!

DARK BLUE GROUP

GREEN GROUP

LIGHT BLUE GROUP

ORANGE GROUP

PURPLE GROUP

RED GROUP

SILVER GROUP

TEAL GROUP

WHITE GROUP

For more information on RED, visit Buccaneers.com/RED.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Ravens | Preseason Week 3

Top observations from Saturday's preseason finale with the Baltimore Ravens
news

Christian Izien Secures Slot Corner Job

Rookie safety Christian Izien was named the starting nickel cornerback by Head Coach Todd Bowles on Sunday, and Izien may not be the only undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster this week
news

Updates: Bucs' Roster Cut Process Will Take Several Days

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason
news

Baker Mayfield Shines as Bucs Conclude Preseason with Win over Ravens

Recently anointed the Bucs' starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield was near perfect on two drives, helping the home team fashion an early lead over Baltimore and hold on late for a 26-20 victory
Advertising