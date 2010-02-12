Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Women's Organization Sets the Pace

As it prepares to step up its support for the PACE Center for Girls in 2010, the Buccaneers Women's Organization toured the Tampa location on Thursday, learned more about the organization's needs and distributed Valentine's Day gift bags to young women in the PACE program

Feb 12, 2010 at 11:12 AM
womensorg02_12_10_1_b.jpg

Members of the Buccaneers Women's Organization visited the Tampa PACE center Thursday and considered ways to increase their support of the program

Each year, the Buccaneers Women's Organization participates in charitable functions and community service projects in the Bay area. This week, the organization made a commitment to give back to another group of special women in 2010.

Led by Abby Boustead and Amy Dominik, the Buccaneers Women's Organization visited the PACE Center for Girls in Tampa on Thursday to extend an ongoing commitment to assist the nonprofit organization through development and support.

PACE Center for Girls, Inc., is a nonprofit organization that provides a non-residential delinquency prevention program in 17 locations statewide. The program targets the unique needs of females age 12 to 18 who are identified as dependent, truant, runaway, delinquent or in need of academic skills. PACE's purpose is to intervene and prevent school withdrawal, juvenile delinquency, teen pregnancy, substance abuse and welfare dependency in a safe and nurturing environment.

On Thursday, the group took a tour of the Hillsborough County center and met with representatives to learn more about the programs and their goals, as well as what PACE needs to continue to support young females throughout Florida.

At PACE, every girl sets individual educational and social goals focusing on such things as earning a high school diploma or GED, re-entering public school, attending college, getting vocational training, joining the military or entering the private workforce. After program completion, PACE continues to monitor each girl's educational and personal development with three years of follow-up case management.

This year, the Buccaneers Women's Organization plans to step up its support for PACE by assisting through fundraising and development efforts. At the conclusion of Thursday's tour, the group members provided Valentine's Day gift bags for the young women at PACE as a keepsake to help celebrate the holiday.

The Buccaneers' Women's Organization consists of wives, fiancées, girlfriends and mothers of Buccaneers players, coaches and front-office staff members. Annually, the Organization gives back to the Tampa Bay community through a variety of programs and events. Past initiatives have included hosting a Fall Festival for underprivileged children at Raymond James Stadium, reading to elementary school children, sorting food at Metropolitan Ministries and stuffing stockings for youth in need during the holidays.

PACE Center for Girls, Inc., is one of two nonprofit organizations that have been selected by Women's Organization members to assist on a larger level in 2010. The Organization also plans to support PlaySmart, a nonprofit corporation created to help kids reach their academic and life potential through sports.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, PlaySmart is a community-based activist charity committed to helping underserved kids in inner cities and rural areas across the United States. PlaySmart supports and develops sports programs that foster youth development and stress the values of hard work, discipline, teamwork and healthy competition. For more information, visit www.PlaySmart.org.

To learn more about the PACE Center for Girls, visit www.PaceCenter.org.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.
news

Bruce Arians and the Arians Family Foundation Celebrate Super Bowl for a Good Cause

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians was joined by some famous friends during a virtual event to raise money for his Arians Family Foundation Friday night.
news

NFL Foundation, Bucs and Tampa Bay SBLV Host Committee Contribute $2M to Support Social Impact in Tampa Through Forever 55 

news

Buccaneers Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day Ahead of Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation will be launching its 2nd Annual Girls in Football Scholarship as well as helping to host an event for the NFL High School Play Football Day as the team gets set to play in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Girls in Football Scholarship Applications Are Open

Program Available to Student-Athletes Nationwide; Announcement Made on National Girls and Women in Sports Day
news

Rob Gronkowski Surprises Four Local Healthcare Heroes with Invites to Attend Super Bowl LV 

Advertising