Women's Organization Sets the Pace

Members of the Buccaneers Women's Organization visited the Tampa PACE center Thursday and considered ways to increase their support of the program





Each year, the Buccaneers Women's Organization participates in charitable functions and community service projects in the Bay area. This week, the organization made a commitment to give back to another group of special women in 2010.

Led by Abby Boustead and Amy Dominik, the Buccaneers Women's Organization visited the PACE Center for Girls in Tampa on Thursday to extend an ongoing commitment to assist the nonprofit organization through development and support.

PACE Center for Girls, Inc., is a nonprofit organization that provides a non-residential delinquency prevention program in 17 locations statewide. The program targets the unique needs of females age 12 to 18 who are identified as dependent, truant, runaway, delinquent or in need of academic skills. PACE's purpose is to intervene and prevent school withdrawal, juvenile delinquency, teen pregnancy, substance abuse and welfare dependency in a safe and nurturing environment.

On Thursday, the group took a tour of the Hillsborough County center and met with representatives to learn more about the programs and their goals, as well as what PACE needs to continue to support young females throughout Florida.

At PACE, every girl sets individual educational and social goals focusing on such things as earning a high school diploma or GED, re-entering public school, attending college, getting vocational training, joining the military or entering the private workforce. After program completion, PACE continues to monitor each girl's educational and personal development with three years of follow-up case management.

This year, the Buccaneers Women's Organization plans to step up its support for PACE by assisting through fundraising and development efforts. At the conclusion of Thursday's tour, the group members provided Valentine's Day gift bags for the young women at PACE as a keepsake to help celebrate the holiday.

The Buccaneers' Women's Organization consists of wives, fiancées, girlfriends and mothers of Buccaneers players, coaches and front-office staff members. Annually, the Organization gives back to the Tampa Bay community through a variety of programs and events. Past initiatives have included hosting a Fall Festival for underprivileged children at Raymond James Stadium, reading to elementary school children, sorting food at Metropolitan Ministries and stuffing stockings for youth in need during the holidays.

PACE Center for Girls, Inc., is one of two nonprofit organizations that have been selected by Women's Organization members to assist on a larger level in 2010. The Organization also plans to support PlaySmart, a nonprofit corporation created to help kids reach their academic and life potential through sports.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, PlaySmart is a community-based activist charity committed to helping underserved kids in inner cities and rural areas across the United States. PlaySmart supports and develops sports programs that foster youth development and stress the values of hard work, discipline, teamwork and healthy competition. For more information, visit www.PlaySmart.org.