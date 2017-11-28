13 Notable Numbers for Week 13

8 **– Number of passes wide receiver DeSean Jackson caught in Week 12 against Atlanta. That was his most in a game since 2014 while he was with Washington.

7– Number of games safety Chris Conte, a former Chicago Bear, has played against Green Bay.

6 – Tampa Bay's turnover margin (+6), which is tied for sixth in the league.5 – Tight end O.J. Howard's rank in touchdowns by a rookie in his first season. He has four on the season and he still has four weeks to go!4 – Tampa Bay's rank in points off takeaways since 2016 (153 points).

3 – Number of Buccaneers players that have four receiving touchdowns this year: WR Mike Evans, TE Cameron Brate and TE O.J. Howard.

2 – Number of rushing touchdowns running back Peyton Barber had last game, his first two of the season.