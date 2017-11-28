13 Notable Numbers for Week 13

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Pictures of some of the Packers' top players.
13** – (13.8) is the yards per catch average of both WR Mike Evans and WR DeSean Jackson this season.
12 – Number of field goals made by kicker Patrick Murray as a Buccaneer in 2017. Murray has attempted 14 field goals, giving him an 85.7 success rate, good for second highest in franchise history.
11 – Number of field goals made by Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby out of 15 attempted in 2017. He's also missed two extra points this season.
10 – Number of career interceptions linebacker Lavonte David has. He needs one more to pass Dave Lewis for second all-time in Buccaneers history.
9– Tampa Bay's rank in sacks allowed, compared to Green Bay's rank of 31.
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A behind-the-scenes look at the Buccaneers' Week 12 matchup with the Falcons.
8 **– Number of passes wide receiver DeSean Jackson caught in Week 12 against Atlanta. That was his most in a game since 2014 while he was with Washington.
7– Number of games safety Chris Conte, a former Chicago Bear, has played against Green Bay.
6 – Tampa Bay's turnover margin (+6), which is tied for sixth in the league.5 – Tight end O.J. Howard's rank in touchdowns by a rookie in his first season. He has four on the season and he still has four weeks to go!4 – Tampa Bay's rank in points off takeaways since 2016 (153 points).
3 – Number of Buccaneers players that have four receiving touchdowns this year: WR Mike Evans, TE Cameron Brate and TE O.J. Howard.
2 – Number of rushing touchdowns running back Peyton Barber had last game, his first two of the season.
1 – Tampa Bay's rank in forced fumbles (28) and fumble recoveries (23) since 2016.