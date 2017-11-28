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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13 Notable Numbers for Week 13

A few stats pertaining to this week’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Nov 28, 2017 at 06:01 AM

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Photos: 10 Packers to Keep an Eye On

Pictures of some of the Packers' top players.

WR Davante Adams
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WR Davante Adams

WR Davante Adams
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WR Davante Adams

WR Davante Adams
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WR Davante Adams

LB Clay Matthews
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LB Clay Matthews

LB Clay Matthews
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LB Clay Matthews

LB Clay Matthews
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LB Clay Matthews

S Ha Ha Clinton Dix
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S Ha Ha Clinton Dix

S Ha Ha Clinton Dix
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S Ha Ha Clinton Dix

S Ha Ha Clinton Dix
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S Ha Ha Clinton Dix

WR Jordy Nelson
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WR Jordy Nelson

WR Jordy Nelson
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WR Jordy Nelson

WR Jordy Nelson
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WR Jordy Nelson

RB Jamaal Williams
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RB Jamaal Williams

RB Jamaal Williams
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RB Jamaal Williams

RB Jamaal Williams
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RB Jamaal Williams

LB Nick Perry
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LB Nick Perry

LB Nick Perry
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LB Nick Perry

LB Nick Perry
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LB Nick Perry

QB Brett Hundley
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QB Brett Hundley

LB Blake Martinez
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LB Blake Martinez

QB Brett Hundley
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QB Brett Hundley

QB Brett Hundley
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QB Brett Hundley

LB Blake Martinez
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LB Blake Martinez

LB Blake Martinez
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LB Blake Martinez

WR Randall Cobb
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WR Randall Cobb

WR Randall Cobb
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WR Randall Cobb

WR Randall Cobb
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WR Randall Cobb

DT Mike Daniels
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DT Mike Daniels

DT Mike Daniels
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DT Mike Daniels

DT Mike Daniels
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DT Mike Daniels

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13** – (13.8) is the yards per catch average of both WR Mike Evans and WR DeSean Jackson this season.

12 – Number of field goals made by kicker Patrick Murray as a Buccaneer in 2017. Murray has attempted 14 field goals, giving him an 85.7 success rate, good for second highest in franchise history.

11 – Number of field goals made by Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby out of 15 attempted in 2017. He's also missed two extra points this season.

10 – Number of career interceptions linebacker Lavonte David has. He needs one more to pass Dave Lewis for second all-time in Buccaneers history.

9– Tampa Bay's rank in sacks allowed, compared to Green Bay's rank of 31.

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Behind-the-Scenes: Bucs vs. Falcons

A behind-the-scenes look at the Buccaneers' Week 12 matchup with the Falcons.

CB Brent Grimes
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CB Brent Grimes

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

DT Gerald McCoy
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DT Gerald McCoy

DT Gerald McCoy
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DT Gerald McCoy

Bucs vs Falcons
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Bucs vs Falcons

CB Brent Grimes and WR Adam Humphries
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CB Brent Grimes and WR Adam Humphries

DT Clinton McDonald
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DT Clinton McDonald

LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans
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LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans

LB Devante Bond, LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans
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LB Devante Bond, LB Lavonte David, S Keith Tandy and WR Mike Evans

LB Lavonte David, DT Clinton McDonald and S Keith Tandy
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LB Lavonte David, DT Clinton McDonald and S Keith Tandy

OT Donovan Smith, S T.J. Ward, LB Devante Bond, DE Will Clarke, LB Kwon Alexander, S Keith Tandy and LB Lavonte David
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OT Donovan Smith, S T.J. Ward, LB Devante Bond, DE Will Clarke, LB Kwon Alexander, S Keith Tandy and LB Lavonte David

K Patrick Murray and LB Cameron Lynch
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K Patrick Murray and LB Cameron Lynch

DE Ryan Russell
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DE Ryan Russell

S T.J. Ward
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S T.J. Ward

DE William Gholston
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DE William Gholston

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

C Ali Marpet
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C Ali Marpet

WR Freddie Martino
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WR Freddie Martino

OT Donovan Smith
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OT Donovan Smith

CB Brent Grimes
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CB Brent Grimes

WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
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RB Jacquizz Rodgers

HC Dirk Koetter and S Keith Tandy
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HC Dirk Koetter and S Keith Tandy

C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin
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C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and TE Cameron Brate
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QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and TE Cameron Brate

C Ali Marpet
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C Ali Marpet

OT Donovan Smith, C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin
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OT Donovan Smith, C Ali Marpet and QB Ryan Griffin

S T.J. Ward
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S T.J. Ward

S T.J. Ward and S Keith Tandy
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S T.J. Ward and S Keith Tandy

LB Devante Bond, DE Ryan Russell and LB Kendell Beckwith
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LB Devante Bond, DE Ryan Russell and LB Kendell Beckwith

WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

LB Kendell Beckwith, DT Chris Baker, LB Lavonte David and LB Adarius Glanton
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LB Kendell Beckwith, DT Chris Baker, LB Lavonte David and LB Adarius Glanton

DT Clinton McDonald
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DT Clinton McDonald

OT Donovan Smith, RB Charles Sims, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair and RB Peyton Barber
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OT Donovan Smith, RB Charles Sims, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair and RB Peyton Barber

WR Mike Evans, QB Jameis Winston, HC Dirk Koetter, DB Ryan Smith, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and CB Robert McClain
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WR Mike Evans, QB Jameis Winston, HC Dirk Koetter, DB Ryan Smith, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and CB Robert McClain

DT Gerald McCoy
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DT Gerald McCoy

LB Cameron Lynch, S T.J. Ward, S Keith Tandy and LB Adarius Glanton
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LB Cameron Lynch, S T.J. Ward, S Keith Tandy and LB Adarius Glanton

C Joe Hawley, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, LB Kwon Alexander and DT Gerald McCoy
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C Joe Hawley, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, LB Kwon Alexander and DT Gerald McCoy

OT Donovan Smith, G/T Kevin Pamphile and C Ali Marpet
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OT Donovan Smith, G/T Kevin Pamphile and C Ali Marpet

HC Dirk Koetter
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HC Dirk Koetter

TE O.J. Howard
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TE O.J. Howard

OL Caleb Benenoch, RB Peyton Barber and G J.R. Sweezy
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OL Caleb Benenoch, RB Peyton Barber and G J.R. Sweezy

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

RB Peyton Barber
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RB Peyton Barber

G/T Kevin Pamphile, RB Peyton Barber and TE O.J. Howard
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G/T Kevin Pamphile, RB Peyton Barber and TE O.J. Howard

CB Brent Grimes and DB Ryan Smith
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CB Brent Grimes and DB Ryan Smith

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and HC Dirk Koetter
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QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and HC Dirk Koetter

WR Adam Humphries and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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WR Adam Humphries and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

HC Dirk Koetter
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HC Dirk Koetter

Falcons QB Matt Ryan and HC Dirk Koetter
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Falcons QB Matt Ryan and HC Dirk Koetter

Falcons QB Matt Ryan and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
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Falcons QB Matt Ryan and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

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8 **– Number of passes wide receiver DeSean Jackson caught in Week 12 against Atlanta. That was his most in a game since 2014 while he was with Washington.

7– Number of games safety Chris Conte, a former Chicago Bear, has played against Green Bay.

6 – Tampa Bay's turnover margin (+6), which is tied for sixth in the league.5 – Tight end O.J. Howard's rank in touchdowns by a rookie in his first season. He has four on the season and he still has four weeks to go!4 – Tampa Bay's rank in points off takeaways since 2016 (153 points).

3 – Number of Buccaneers players that have four receiving touchdowns this year: WR Mike Evans, TE Cameron Brate and TE O.J. Howard.

2 – Number of rushing touchdowns running back Peyton Barber had last game, his first two of the season.

1 – Tampa Bay's rank in forced fumbles (28) and fumble recoveries (23) since 2016.

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