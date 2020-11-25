14th Annual Turkey Time with the O-Line Bigger, Better Than Ever

"You don't necessarily have to be present to be a giver," said Buccaneers Assistant Head Coach and Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin. "I was always taught to give back. I try to impress on the guys all the time that we're blessed – and if you're blessed, do what you can to help others."

The evening included a special virtual message for each of the families from offensive linemen Alex Cappa, Joe Haeg, Ryan Jensen, Nick Leverett, Ali Marpet, John Molchon, Donovan Smith, A.Q. Shipley, Aaron Stinnie, Josh Wells, and Tristan Wirfs, as well as Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert. It kept up with one of the Bucs' longest-standing charitable outreach efforts and was a way for the big men to make a big impact this holiday season.

"This year is real important," said left tackle Donovan Smith, who is in his sixth year of participating in the event. "Obviously with the pandemic going on, a lot of people have been affected negatively. Some people don't even know where their next meals are coming from. Just to be able to solidify that [during] the holidays and Thanksgiving and being able to spend it with family. To be able to allow these families to provide a meal for whoever is in the household – it's a blessing. That's something we're going to do and continue to strive for and make better each year.