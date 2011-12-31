2 Colts players stay home for season finale

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Colts will play Sunday at Jacksonville without starting guard Joe Reitz or backup linebacker A.J. Edds.
Both players stayed home Saturday when the team flew to Florida for Indy's season finale.
Reitz missed practice all week with an undisclosed ankle injury. Edds has an injury to his left foot that has kept him off the field most of December. The Colts also will be without starting linebacker Phillip Wheeler, who was placed on injured reserve this week.
Indianapolis (2-13) can clinch the first overall pick in April's draft with a loss to Jacksonville (4-11). They'll also get the No. 1 pick if St. Louis (2-13) defeats NFC West champion San Francisco (12-3).