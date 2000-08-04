Catch all the action from the Bucs' game with Washington here on Buccaneers.com





Dungy leads what seems like a cast of thousands into tonight's preseason opener with the Washington Redskins. The Buccaneers currently have 88 players on the roster after signing productive veteran WR Andre Hastings on Thursday; the Redskins counter with 83 players of their own. Even with such starters as Mike Alstott (hamstring), Jason Odom (back) and Damien Robinson (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, the Bucs will have a long list of players to evaluate.

And that remains the primary focus of the early preseason games. The Buccaneers, 4-0 in last year's preseason before reeling off a franchise-record 11 regular season wins, believe in the value of August victories but are more concerned with gathering information for roster decisions. The Redskins likely have similar priorities, meaning tonight's game may not be the revenge platform some might expect. Tampa Bay defeated Washington 14-13 last January 15, putting on a stunning fourth-quarter rally to earn a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

Remember, however, that the Bucs pulled a similar trick on the Redskins in last year's preseason, as Shaun King lofted a touchdown pass to WR Darnell McDonald on the last play of the game to give the Bucs a 16-13 comeback victory at FedEx Field. King's poised turn at the end of the quarterback rotation helped build the coaches' confidence in him, setting the stage for his early debut as the team's starter in December. Tonight, rookie QB Joe Hamilton will find himself in a similar spot at the end of the contest and will be looking for a way to make his mark.

Buccaneers.com will begin reporting from Raymond James Stadium one hour before kickoff, complete with a report from the team's locker room and quotes from Coach Dungy. During the game, you'll find injury information, lineup news, game progress reports complete with action photography and periodic statistical updates.