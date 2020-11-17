2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

The Buccaneers did on Sunday what they've done all season: bounce back. Yes, they suffered a primetime loss in Week Nine but they followed it up with a significant win over another division opponent and completed a season sweep of the Carolina Panthers for the first time since 2012.

The Tampa Bay offense put up 46 points behind 544 yards of total offense in Charlotte. The defense yielded less than 200 total yards to the Panthers, giving up just 72 total yards in quarters two through four. It moved the Buccaneers to 7-3. Tampa Bay has not lost two in a row this year.

So, was that enough to sway the expert opinions of some of the below outlets? After taking a little bit of a dive for Week 10, how much did the Bucs end up bouncing back in the polls?

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

Rank: 4

Last Week: 7

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (18), Panthers (24)

Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (10)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 7

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Packers, Buccaneers

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (18), Panthers (21)

Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (10)

Rank: 4

Last Week: 8

NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers

NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (17), Panthers (21)

Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (9)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 9

NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers

NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (19), Panthers (24)

Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (8)