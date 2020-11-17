Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Tampa Bay bounced back on Sunday, completing a season sweep of their division foes. Did the convincing 46-23 win over the Carolina Panthers convince the pundits? Check out where the Bucs fall in this week’s power rankings.

Nov 17, 2020 at 04:31 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers did on Sunday what they've done all season: bounce back. Yes, they suffered a primetime loss in Week Nine but they followed it up with a significant win over another division opponent and completed a season sweep of the Carolina Panthers for the first time since 2012.

The Tampa Bay offense put up 46 points behind 544 yards of total offense in Charlotte. The defense yielded less than 200 total yards to the Panthers, giving up just 72 total yards in quarters two through four. It moved the Buccaneers to 7-3. Tampa Bay has not lost two in a row this year.

So, was that enough to sway the expert opinions of some of the below outlets? After taking a little bit of a dive for Week 10, how much did the Bucs end up bouncing back in the polls?

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (18), Panthers (24)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (10)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Packers, Buccaneers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (18), Panthers (21)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (10)

USA Today

  • Rank: 4
  • Last Week: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (17), Panthers (21)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (9)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 5
  • Last Week: 9
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Steelers, Packers, Saints, Buccaneers
  • NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (19), Panthers (24)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (8)

ESPN

  • Rank: 6
  • Last Week: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Steelers, Chiefs, Packers, Saints, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (4), Panthers (20), Falcons (24)
  • Week 11 Opponent Ranking: Rams (9)

