2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

The Buccaneers clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 in a blowout win over the Lions in Detroit. Where do the experts now peg the Bucs going into the last week of the season?  

Dec 29, 2020 at 04:30 PM
The Buccaneers are 10-5 and have secured their spot in the postseason. Not only did they win their third-straight – but they did it with style in an absolutely dominating win over the dilapidated Lions in Week 16. Quarterback Tom Brady only played a half and still complete 22 of 27 pass attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He led five scoring drives in two quarters. The defense allowed just 186 total yards all game, forced two turnovers and registered four sacks.

Are the Bucs for real now?

Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 8
  • Last Week: 12
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Saints, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (20), Panthers (22)
  • Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (20)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 7
  • Last Week: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Seahawks, Saints
  • NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (23), Falcons (28)
  • Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (28)

USA Today

  • Rank: 6
  • Last Week: 7
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Saints, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (16), Panthers (18)
  • Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (16)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 9
  • Last Week: 11
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Saints, Seahawks
  • NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (24), Panthers (25)
  • Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (24)

ESPN

  • Rank: 8
  • Last Week: 11
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Saints, Steelers
  • NFC South: Saints (4), Panthers (24),
  • Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (25)

