2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

The Buccaneers are 10-5 and have secured their spot in the postseason. Not only did they win their third-straight – but they did it with style in an absolutely dominating win over the dilapidated Lions in Week 16. Quarterback Tom Brady only played a half and still complete 22 of 27 pass attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He led five scoring drives in two quarters. The defense allowed just 186 total yards all game, forced two turnovers and registered four sacks.