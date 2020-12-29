2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

The Buccaneers are 10-5 and have secured their spot in the postseason. Not only did they win their third-straight – but they did it with style in an absolutely dominating win over the dilapidated Lions in Week 16. Quarterback Tom Brady only played a half and still complete 22 of 27 pass attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He led five scoring drives in two quarters. The defense allowed just 186 total yards all game, forced two turnovers and registered four sacks.
Are the Bucs for real now?
See the full list of NFL power rankings below.
Find out where the Bucs landed on this week's Power Rankings. And to ensure your powered electronics and appliances are always protected, sign up today for Tampa Electric's Zap Cap Systems! Receive FREE installation when you sign up by 12/31, a $44.95 value. Visit http://tampaelectric.com/zapcap
- Rank: 8
- Last Week: 12
- NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Saints, Ravens
- NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (20), Panthers (22)
- Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (20)
- Rank: 7
- Last Week: 8
- NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Seahawks, Saints
- NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (23), Falcons (28)
- Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (28)
- Rank: 6
- Last Week: 7
- NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Saints, Ravens
- NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (16), Panthers (18)
- Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (16)
- Rank: 9
- Last Week: 11
- NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Saints, Seahawks
- NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (24), Panthers (25)
- Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (24)
- Rank: 8
- Last Week: 11
- NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Bills, Saints, Steelers
- NFC South: Saints (4), Panthers (24),
- Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (25)