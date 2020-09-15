Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

The Buccaneers suffered a loss to the defending NFC South champs in their season opener Sunday and apparently that was enough to drop them considerably in the rankings. 

Sep 15, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

My, my what a difference a week can make. True, the Buccaneers were probably one of the most hyped up teams in the offseason. With acquisitions like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette and the wealth of talent Tampa Bay already had on both sides of the ball, it would have been hard for them not to be.

But opening the season after a normal training camp against a tough division opponent like New Orleans was always going to be difficult. Add in that this preseason was anything but normal and that task seems even a little bit tougher.

Granted, it still wasn't impossible. And the Bucs did some good things on top of the self-inflicted mistakes that showed this team's capability with perhaps a few more reps.

But apparently, for many national NFL analysts, Sunday was enough to knock the Bucs down a few pegs. None more than Yahoo! Sports who had the Bucs ranked ninth last week and dropped them to 19 while saying that it was just one game and no one should "overreact."

I guess 10 spots isn't overreacting?

Anyway, see the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 13
  • Last Week: 13
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Packers, Saints, Titans
  • NFC South: Saints (4), Falcons (24), Panthers (27)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (27)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 10
  • Last Week: 9
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Packers, Saints, Steelers, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (18), Panthers (31)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (31)

USA Today

  • Rank: 11
  • Last Week: 8
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Saints, Steelers, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (17), Panthers (29)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (29)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 19
  • Last Week: 9
  • NFL Top 5: Ravens, Chiefs, Saints, Bills, Steelers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (18), Panthers (31)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (31)

ESPN.com

  • Rank: 13
  • Last Week: 6
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Ravens, Saints, Seahawks, Packers
  • NFC South: Saints (3), Falcons (21), Panthers (30)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Panthers (30)

