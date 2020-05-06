2020 NFL Schedule to Be Released Thursday Night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with the rest of the league, will find out their 2020 schedule at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night. NFL Network will air a three-hour 'Schedule Release '20' show, which will break down the coming schedule division-by-division and analyze the top matchups along with primetime games.

Last season, the NFL's final standings resulted in the New York Giants getting a trip to Tampa. Now the same scheduling formula is sending the Buccaneers to New York for a rematch.

The NFL's scheduling formula, based on rotating division matchups, means that teams can know years in advance who will they be playing the next season, even before the league releases its full schedule in the spring. The Buccaneers, for instance, know that they will play all the teams in the NFC North and the AFC West in 2020, and they know where they will play them based on where the game was held the last time through each rotation. That's eight of the 16 games, and another six are obviously occupied by home-and-away series against the Buccaneers' opponents in their own division.