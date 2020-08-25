2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 12

The Buccaneers got 'live' in a couple periods today, practicing live tackling in order to prepare for the real thing. Usually, tackling at practice is limited, even in training camp, but with the absence of preseason games, teams are forced to go live a little bit more.
The defense, while there were no interceptions to speak of today, seemed to dictate Tuesday morning's practice a little more.
Here are some more takeaways from Day 12:
- Running back Ronald Jones found a hole and broke off a long run in first offense vs. defense period. He's been running really well this camp.
- Wide receiver Justin Watson managed a couple impressive catches in traffic from quarterback Tom Brady.
- Veteran running back LeSean McCoy nabbed a great short pass with a defender draped all over him.
- The blitz period saw outside linebacker Shaq Barrett with a sack negated a good completion along the sideline to wide receiver Scotty Miller from Brady.
- Did we mention this was a blitz period? Inside linebacker Devin White added a sack of his own on Brady.
- To start the seven-on-seven period, the defense forced a checkdown from Brady with the defensive backs covering most everyone open deep. Forcing checkdowns in 7-on-7 when there's no pressure is a win for the defense.
- Inside linebacker Lavonte David showed off his coverage skills underneath with a great pass breakup in front of tight end Cam Brate.
- Brady fired off another pass to wide receiver Mike Evans right over the middle that Evans snatched out of the air while pretty well defended. The throw would have likely gone for a touchdown.
- Watson continued to impress in 7-on-7s as he filled in for wide receiver Chris Godwin who was kept out of practice.
- Tight end Tanner Hudson had an impressive grab from quarterback Ryan Griffin as he came streaking across the field. The throw was on the money, hitting him in stride, proving the Griff to Hudson connected yet again.
- The Bucs went into some situational work and the first-team defense got the better of the offense during a two-point try. But then Brady and Co. came back again and he hit guys like Howard and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens for scores.
- Jones wasn't done for the day, getting another huge run in the last period, which happened to be a live one. Jones got through the line on a handoff from Brady and then turned on the jets to the end zone. He was greeted there with a laugh and helmet slap from center Ryan Jensen.
- The team then went into some goal-line drills and the defense got two stops on run plays in a row. The first was inside linebacker Kevin Minter busting through the line and colliding with the running back in a hit that you heard from the sideline. Minter was in on the second one, too.
- The first-team offense took another crack at it though and this time Brady hit Brate in the front of the end zone where Brate made a great grab to secure the ball and the score.
- Then, at one point, Brady just decided to take it in himself.