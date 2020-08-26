2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 13

And on Wednesday, they rested. Well, sort of. Rest days were taken by guys who had scheduled maintenance days, like quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, wide receiver Chris Godwin, inside linebacker Lavonte David.
The rest of the team practiced in the team's indoor facility in just their spiders, or shells, which consist of minimal padding, and shorts. Unfortunately, wide receiver John Hurst suffered an injury and will need further evaluation. Head Coach Bruce Arians said in his media availability following practice it's thought to be a sprained ankle.
That being said, some more guys had the chance to step up on Wednesday.
Take a look below for takeaways from Day 13:
- Defensive tackle Vita Vea was able to disengage from center Ryan Jensen to play the run and stop up running back Ronald Jones at the line in the first play of offense vs. defense.
- Safety Jordan Whitehead had a good pass breakup in front of tight end Cameron Brate. Whitehead managed to get him around Brate's body to get a piece of the ball.
- Inside linebacker Jack Cichy continually shows great awareness in the run game. He was there to close a gap on a handoff to Jones then followed it up on the next play by meeting him again at the line.
- Gabbert started off the blitz period with a dart over the middle to Brate as the line held their own and gave him time. Brate would have been wrapped up immediately, though, with four defenders in his immediate area.
- Gabbert then fired off a long pass to wide receiver Scotty Miller, who caught it in stride as he was crossing the middle of the field. He turned on the jets after that and took it down the field.
- Brate grabbed another intermediate pass from Gabbert, with Gabbert getting rid of the ball just before Whitehead got there, coming in unblocked on a delayed blitz.
- Andrew Adams put up a good fight on tight end Tanner Hudson, batting a pass from quarterback Ryan Griffin away.
- Hudson made up for it on the next play with a catch over the middle.
- Gabbert connected on a deep pass to wide receiver Cyril Grayson that Grayson took to the house for a touchdown.
- Wide receiver Bryant Mitchell leapt up to make a grab over the middle from Griffin on first glance. But upon second, you realize rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. would have likely had the sack after he came screaming off the edge completely unblocked.
View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.
Advertising
- In a red zone 11-on-11 period, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh had an easy sack on Gabbert but since there's no contact allowed, he just kind of stood there in front of Gabbert, instead, and let him throw the ball, which went to running back LeSean McCoy for a would-be touchdown.
- Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn was able to find a nice hole up the middle and scamper in for the touchdown to close out the red zone period.
- Tight end Antony Auclair got in the mix in seven-on-seven drills, nabbing a pass along the sideline from Gabbert.
- Gabbert delivered a long ball to tight end Cameron Brate, hitting him right in the corner as Brate skirted into the end zone for the touchdown.
- Brate made another reaching grab as he caught the ball just ahead of his defender, turned around and ran it into the end zone.
- It should be noted that quarterback Tom Brady, who had a scheduled off day was still locked in as ever, watching his teammates and offering advice as needed from the sideline.
- Gabbert also hit tight end O.J. Howard right after he crossed over the goal in the front corner of the end zone for the touchdown.
- Cornerback Jamel Dean did a good job preventing Miller from catching a pass from Gabbert to start off the last team period of the day.
- He followed it up with a leaping pass breakup on a deep ball intended for Grayson.
- Gabbert hit Watson for about 25 air yards in stride over the middle as Watson weaved between two defenders and took the ball the rest of the way.
- Quarterback Reid Sinnett connected with wide receiver Jaydon Mickens on a deep ball that Mickens took all the way to the end zone.
- Grayson had another great grab on a deep pass over the middle from Gabbert.
- That was in between long passes to Brate, who got a lot of work on Wednesday morning.
- Miller and Mickens then had some fun with a ball-catching drill after practice.