2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

The Buccaneers remain in the top five in this week's power rankings after a division win over the Carolina Panthers but they've actually fallen a bit after the Cowboys found their offense again. It's the usual suspects in the top five, save for a couple outlets who have the Colts sneaking in there.

Tampa Bay is looking at a favorable close to the regular season, which could propel them into the playoffs with some momentum. How the seeding ultimately falls in the NFC at this point is anyone's guess. There are myriad scenarios where the Bucs finish everywhere from the one seed to the four. The one seems pretty out of reach given that the consensus top team, the Green Bay Packers, has just the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions between them and the postseason.

But if we've learned anything in COVID-year Round Two, it's that anything can happen and parity is alive and well this season.

Here's where the Bucs stand currently, according to the pundits.

Rank: 4

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Bucs, Colts

NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (22), Panthers (30)

Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Jets (29)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 5

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams, Bucs

NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (23), Panthers (26)

Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Jets (31)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Bucs, Cowboys, Colts

NFC South: Saints (19), Falcons (24), Panthers (28)

Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Jets (29)

Rank: 5

Last Week: 5

NFL Top 5: Packers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Rams, Bucs

NFC South: Saints (20), Falcons (23), Panthers (27)

Week 17 Opponent Ranking: Jets (29)