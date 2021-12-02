2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 13

TOP STORYLINES

Forefront Lenny? – Leonard Fournette is good at collecting nicknames that end in the word 'Lenny' – most recently bestowed with a new one by Rob Gronkowski – but he's also been collecting more and more touches in the Buccaneers' offense as the season has progressed. He's had double-digit carries in seven of the Bucs' last eight outings and has been targeted in the passing game at least five times in each of those eight game. In Tampa Bay's Week 12 win at Indianapolis, he and Gronkowski accounted for 254 of the team's 359 total yards. On the team's game-winning drive, he had the ball in his hands on four of the eight plays and produced 60 of the 75 yards needed to get the victorious touchdown. As opposing defenses have increasingly chosen to play two deep safeties, utilize soft zones and concentrate heavily on stopping Mike Evans, the Bucs have found a lot of success running Fournette into light boxes and getting him out into the flat on quick throws. As Fournette noted after his four-touchdown game on Sunday, he can tell that the Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' coaches have come to trust him as a player who should get the football a lot. Said Fournette: "Definitely means a lot, but you have to earn it too. That's during reps in practice, going over after practice with Tom (Brady), running routes that we're trying to perfect. Make sure he's comfortable throwing us the ball. Trusting us. That's what it's all about."

The Many Cordarrelles – Ninth-year player had already emerged – rather stunningly – as one of the NFL's most versatile and productive players in 2021, and that was before he played a snap at safety for Atlanta's defense last Sunday in Jacksonville. Patterson is actually lobbying for more playing time on defense and the Falcons' coaches haven't completely dismissed the idea. Of course, Patterson to contribute on that side of the ball to be one of the team's most important players. His work in both the ground game and the aerial attack has already made him a critical part of Atlanta's chances for success. When he missed a Week 11 game against New England due to an ankle injury the Falcons didn't score and produced 165 total yards of offense. Patterson came back last week looking as good as new and immediately ripped off a 100-yard rushing game and two touchdowns. The former Viking, Raider, Patriot and Bear has finally found a coaching staff that has figured out how to unlock his talents and he already has recorded new career highs in rushing yards (411), receiving yards (500) and touchdowns (nine). The Falcons are equally likely to line him up in the backfield as a traditional tailback or on the edges as a traditional receiver. And lest we forget, Patterson might also be one of the two or three best kickoff return men in NFL history. Atlanta's coaches took him off that job last week since he was coming back from injury but surely wouldn't hesitate to put him back there again if they needed a spark. The Buccaneers were so concerned about Patterson taking kickoffs out from deep in the end zone in Week Two that they had Bradley Pinion, usually a touchback machine, pooch the majority of his kickoffs short to Avery Williams instead.

Another Week, Another Uncertain Corner – The Buccaneers haven't had their intended starting trio of cornerbacks on the field together since the first quarter of the season's opening game, and that could continue into Week 13. Sean Murphy-Bunting has recently returned from injured reserve to his starting spot but Carlton Davis remains on injured reserve and Jamel Dean left last Sunday's game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The team is hoping that Davis can be activated from IR in time to play in Atlanta, and that would be particularly helpful if Dean has to miss some time. Both Davis and Dean have been on the practice field this week but Dean is wearing a special black jersey to mark him as a no-contact player. Tampa Bay has given more than 100 defensive snaps to seven different cornerbacks so far this season, and that doesn't include safety Mike Edwards, who has been taking most of the snaps at nickel corner in recent weeks. Players like Pierre Desir, Dee Delaney, Ross Cockrell, Richard Sherman (currently on IR) and Edwards have helped the Buccaneers weather the seemingly endless storm of cornerback injuries, but the defense still ranks 20th in the NFL in passing yards allowed. A return to the team's opening-day lineup at cornerback, whether it happens this week or a little later in the season, might allow the secondary to catch fire as it did down the stretch in 2020.

The Quest for the Only Bye – As was mentioned at the top, the Buccaneers are set for a fierce six-week battle with the Cardinals and Packers to claim the only NFC first-round bye in the NFL's new playoff format. Dallas has fallen a bit off the pace with three losses in their last four games; while they could still get back into the fight for the top seed they will likely have trouble leap-frogging all three of the teams in front of them. Meanwhile, Arizona (9-2), Green Bay (9-3) and Tampa Bay (8-3) are all huddled within a game of each other, with the Packers carrying around a head-to-head win over the Cardinals in their back pocket. The Buccaneers will play neither of those teams in the regular season, which means the most likely factor to break any ties in the final conference standings will be the teams' respective records against NFC opponents. There, too, Green Bay has a clear lead with a 7-2 mark in conference games, compared to 5-2 for the Cardinals and 5-3 for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has already played three of its five scheduled games against AFC teams – the fourth is next week's visit from the Buffalo Bills and the fifth is against the Jets in Week 17 – and thus has a chance to build up its NFC record over the last month and a half. All of their remaining NFC games are against division foes, beginning with Atlanta on Sunday. All three of those teams currently have losing records, though the Saints already have a win over the Buccaneers. Said Bruce Arians of this week's game: "It's a division game on the road and those are huge. You win division games on the road, they pay off for you."