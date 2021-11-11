2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Football Team, Week 10

TOP STORYLINES

Are Reinforcements on the Way? – The restorative powers of the bye week are perhaps occasionally overstated, but there's little doubt the Buccaneers welcomed the break after a first half that saw required significant adjustments to a tricky run of injuries. The Buccaneers are 6-2 and right in the thick of the NFC race but they don't believe they've hit their full potential yet on either side of the ball. The second half (or the last nine games in a 17-game season, to be exact) could be better if some sidelined players make it back on the field sooner rather than later. The most encouraging development happened early in the bye week, when cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller opened a 21-day window that should signal their impending return from injured reserve. With Carlton Davis still on I.R. and Antonio Brown's return prognosis from an ankle injury still uncertain, the return of those two players in particular would help patch up some depth-chart cracks. Tight end Rob Gronkowski might be ready for a full return after an extra week of rest, too, following an attempted comeback in New Orleans that only lasted a few plays before he was forced out again by back spasms. Richard Sherman, an in-season replacement for the already injured cornerbacks, played in three games before he too was knocked out by a hamstring injury. He was close to returning against the Saints and so could be fully back by the Washington game.

Taylor Made for Bucs – Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke nearly ended Tampa Bay's historic Super Bowl run last season before it could get started. The Buccaneers went to FedExField last January as clear favorites in a Wild Card matchup with the 7-9 Football Team, winners of the wobbly NFC East, but had to survive a nail-biter to move on. Making just the second start of his NFL career, and his first for Washington, Heinicke threw for over 300 yards and ran for another 46 plus a touchdown in what was eventually a 31-23 Bucs victory. Heinicke had the Football Team across midfield with two-and-a-half minutes to play before Lavonte David's drive-killing sack. Heinicke's star turn in the postseason didn't win him the job in 2021, as Washington brought in veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick to try to stabilize the offense, but the job went back to the younger passer when Fitzpatrick sustained a hip injury in Week One. Heinicke hasn't displayed quite the same level of magic in his seven starts this season, with Washington losing five of them and his interception total (nine) nearly matching his touchdowns (11). However, the Buccaneers are obviously well aware that the former Old Dominion standout is capable of putting together big games, like the 290-yard, three-touchdown, no-interception performance that led Washington a Week Four shootout win over the Falcons. The Bucs also are keenly aware of how good Heinicke is at escaping defenders and either extending plays or picking up first downs with his feet. Just three weeks ago he ran for 95 yards on 10 carries against the Packers. There is also the outside possibility that Fitzpatrick will return to the field to face his former team. He remains on injured reserve and the original timeline estimate of six to eight weeks to heal now looks like it might have been a bit optimistic. Still, it will have been nine weeks by the time the Bucs game rolls around, and it would be satisfying in at least one way if he could start the game. Fitzpatrick has played for nine NFL teams now, and through his travels has had an opportunity to start against every other team in the league…except one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Healing Self-Inflicted Wounds – On his radio show the day after Tampa Bay's Week Eight loss in New Orleans, Head Coach Bruce Arians contrasted how the team's two defeats this season have felt. Arians said the Los Angeles Rams clearly beat the Bucs in a Week Three 34-24 decision, but that the Buccaneers felt like they beat themselves in New Orleans. The Saints obviously deserve the credit for outplaying their division rivals that Sunday and undoubtedly feel as if they were responsible for the outcome, but there are games every season in which a team believes it contributed heavily to its own demise with self-inflicted wounds. The Thursday night game in Chicago in 2020 was one of those, and this latest loss in the Superdome is another. The biggest disappointment for the Buccaneers was the 11 penalties for 99 yards, which included two roughing-the-passer calls, a horse-collar tackle and a taunting flag. The first two kept alive the drive that gave the Saints a second-quarter lead, one of them even erasing an interception. The taunting penalty on Devin White in the fourth quarter and a Ross Cockrell defensive holding flag were key moments in the Saints' last two scoring drives, which trumped a spirited Buccaneers comeback. The Buccaneers are now the NFL's leaders in penalty yards against, with 580, or nearly 73 per game, and that doesn't even account for the lost yards or erased big plays on defense that are often the results of penalties. Tampa Bay was also the league's most penalized game last season after that aforementioned game in Chicago. From that point on, the Bucs solved that problem rather dramatically, becoming the least penalized team in the NFL for the remainder of the regular season. The Bucs' offense is putting up huge numbers and the defense is capable of big, game-changing plays, the Bucs won't truly take it into another gear until they stop hurting themselves.

NFC South Tightens Up – The Buccaneers went into their bye week with a slight lead in the NFC South standings. They came out of it with a one-game advantage, as the Saints defeated the Falcons in Week Nine as the Bucs looked on from their sofas. New Orleans is now 5-3 to the Bucs' 6-2, though the Saints hold the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to their win over Tampa Bay in Week Eight. New Orleans is trying to win the division for the fifth year in a row. Before that current run, no team in the NFC South had ever won the division more than three times in a row since it was formed in 2002. The Bucs didn't end up needing the division crown to go all the way last year, but running another three-game road gauntlet – this time with full crowds in each hostile venue – is not chief among the team's plans in 2021. The urgent goal is to break the Saints grip on the division and get at least one home game, if not the NFC's lone first-week bye, in the playoffs. That race starts in earnest in Week 10. The Bucs head off to Washington and then come home to play the Giants before consecutive road trips to Indianapolis and Atlanta. In Week 14, it's a visit from the powerful Buffalo Bills. The Saints start that same stretch with a tough road draw in Tennessee, followed by another trip to Philly and home dates with Buffalo and Dallas. They then get one more road game at the Jets before Week 15 brings the big rematch in Tampa. Both teams would like to arrive at the game with a lead in the NFC South standings and a chance to use that contest as a springboard to the division title.