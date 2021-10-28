2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Saints, Week 8

TOP STORYLINES

Power Rankings – As noted above, Sunday's game at the Superdome is a critical one in what could be a down-to-the-wire race for the NFC South title. The Saints can't quite catch the Buccaneers at the top of the division standings this weekend, but they can make it very tight and demonstrate once again that the division is in their control until somebody proves otherwise. In addition, the Saints have already had their bye while the Bucs will get to rest in Week Nine, which means New Orleans could pull into a tie at the top of the standings while Tampa Bay is idle. Moreover, the entire conference standings are starting to stratify into very discernable layers, with a group of five teams that have still lost one or fewer games. That group is led by the 7-0 Cardinals, followed by the 6-1 Bucs, Packers and Rams, and the Cowboys are 5-1 and coming off their bye week. Moreover, several of those teams are responsible for the others' lone losses – the Bucs beat the Cowboys, the Cardinals beat the Rams and the Rams beat the Bucs. The Saints are just outside that leading fivesome but could make a case for joining them as top NFC contenders by moving to 5-2 while giving Tampa Bay it's second loss. In addition, it's New Orleans that is responsible for the Packers only loss with a surprising Week One blowout in the Superdome. It will probably be some time before the NFC South is truly decided but this Sunday's game could go a long way towards determining who the real contenders in the conference are.

Jameis vs. the Bucs, Part 1 – Winston threw 12 passes in his first season with the Saints, postseason included, and the only one that went for a touchdown was a trick-play 56-yarder to Tre'Quan Smith in the NFC Divisional Round Game against the Bucs in the Superdome. That was his first haymaker against his former NFL team and it briefly gave the Saints a 13-10 lead, but the Bucs went on to win the game, and the Super Bowl, and thus didn't have to dwell much on that one play. This Sunday's game is different. Winston is now the starter in New Orleans, and whether or not he carries any kind of grudge against his first NFL team for pivoting to Tom Brady instead of re-signing him, it's still notable when a franchise's all-time leading passer is now in the opposition's huddle. Depending upon how well Winston fares in the Saints' offense for the entire 2021 season, this could be the first of many meetings between the Bucs and their erstwhile franchise quarterback. Winston's tenure in Tampa was mercurial from a standpoint of the onfield results, with plenty of very impressive performances and statistics but also a high number of turnovers and, most notably, no playoff appearances. That is a reflection of the entire team from 2015-19, not an indictment of Winston specifically, but he would surely like to find more postseason success in his second NFL stop, and if that comes at the expense of his former team, perhaps that would make it even more satisfying. Winston has definitely limited the turnovers better in 2021, with just three interceptions and one lost fumble through his first six starts, but the Buccaneers' defense has been one of the best in the league at taking the ball away since the arrival of coordinator Todd Bowles and would like to get Winston's numbers back up in that category.

Who's In and Who's Out – The week of practice started out on an encouraging note for the Buccaneers, as inside linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Richard Sherman all put on pads and participated after missing time due to injury. Gronkowski (ribs) hasn't played in four weeks, David (ankle) has missed the last two contests and Sherman (hamstring) was out in Week Seven. After that practice, Bruce Arians said, "Yeah, it was great. They looked good. And obviously the guys that stepped in did a hell of a job, so now they've got to live up to their standards." Meanwhile, five Saints starters who had been out with injuries returned for last Monday's game in Seattle: left tackle Terron Armstead, center Erik McCoy, defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Kwon Alexander and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith. Armstead has been to the last three Pro Bowls and is an integral part of the Saints' offense but the most noticeable impact made by those returning players in Week Seven belonged to Davenport. The Saints were expecting a breakout season from the fourth-year player and former first-round pick to fill the void left by the departed Trey Hendrickson, but a shoulder injury in Week One had landed him on injured reserve. Davenport got his first sack of the season against Seattle's Geno Smith and noticeably helped the rest of the Saints' pass-rushers get pressure opportunities. On the flip side, the Saints' offensive line could now be without its other three-time Pro Bowler, left guard Andrus Peat, and gadget quarterback Taysom Hill has missed the last two games with a concussion.

Containing Kamara – In the Saints' two wins over the Buccaneers in 2020, running back Alvin Kamara was limited to a total of 116 yards from scrimmage but he still scored three touchdowns. Kamara cracked 100 yards from scrimmage in the Bucs' playoff win in the Superdome but was held out of the end zone, and the critical fourth-quarter interception secured by Devin White was on a pass intended for the great receiving back. Kamara remains one of the NFL's most productive and versatile backs and he just collected another NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after keying a 13-10 win in Seattle with 179 yards and a touchdown. Kamara had 138 yards by halftime so the Seahawks fed him a constant diet of double teams in the second half but still couldn't stop him. Kamara leads the Saints with 25 catches but he was seeing fewer targets per game than usual during the Saints' first five games. That changed in Game Six as Winston looked in his direction 11 times and was rewarded with 10 completions for 128 yards and a score. On Monday, Bruce Arians stressed that limiting the damage by Kamara is the single most important goal for Tampa Bay's defense this weekend. Arians particularly wants to keep Kamara quiet on the ground so the Buccaneer D can return to its formula of completely shutting down the opposing rushing attack to make that offense one-dimensional. Tampa Bay still has the league's top-ranked rush defense but permitted a 100-yard outing by Bears rookie Khalil Herbert in Week Seven.