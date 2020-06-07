2021 Matchup Title Area - Week 6 - 101421

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jun 07, 2020 at 11:12 AM

History: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

All Time Head-to-Head Record (entering 2021 season): Eagles Lead 8-7

Current Streak: Buccaneers won the last two meetings

Most Recent Matchup: Buccaneers win, 27-21, in Tampa in 2018

Players and Coaches to Know:

Philadelphia Eagles

o Head Coach: Nick Sirianni

o Quarterback: Jalen Hurts

o Other Notable Players: WR DeVonta Smith, C Jason Kelce, DT Fletcher Cox, DE Brandon Graham

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

o Head Coach: Bruce Arians

o Quarterback: Tom Brady

o Other Notable Players: ILB Lavonte David﻿, OLB Shaquil Barrett﻿, WR Mike Evans﻿, TE Rob Gronkowski

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 Record: 4-11-1

Scoring Offense: 25th (20.9 points per game)

Total Offense: T-24th (334.6 total yards per game)

Rushing Offense: 9th (126.7 rushing yards per game)

Passing Offense: 28th (207.9 passing yards per game)

Scoring Defense: 20th (26.1 points allowed per game)

Total Defense: 19th (363.1 total yards allowed per game)

Rushing Defense: 23rd (125.8 rushing yards allowed per game)

Passing Defense: 15th (237.4 passing yards allowed per game)

Turnover Margin: 29th (-10)

Eagles' 2021 Draft Class: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama (Round 1, 10th overall), C Landon Dickerson, Alabama (Round 2, 37th overall), DT Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech (Round 3, 73rd overall), CB Zech McPhearson, Texas Tech (Round 4, 123rd overall), RB Kenneth Gainwell, Memphis (Round 5, 150th overall), DT Marlon Tuipulotu, USC (Round 6, 189th overall), DE Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina (Round 6, 191st overall), LB JaCoby Stevens, LSU (Round 6, 224th overall), LB Patrick Johnson, Tulane (Round 7, 234th overall)

Key Veteran Additions: S Anthony Harris, DE Ryan Kerrigan, QB Joe Flacco, LB Eric Wilson, S Andrew Adams

Notable Departures: S Jalen Mills, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR DeSean Jackson, DT Malik Jackson, DE Vinny Curry, LB Duke Riley

