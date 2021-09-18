2021 Week 2 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

In a dramatic beginning to the season, the Buccaneers topped the Dallas Cowboys at home on a last-second field goal that gives them a 1-0 record heading into Week Two. They'll now get their second home game in a row on 10 days' rest and this time, they'll take on a familiar opponent in their fellow NFC Southers, the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons come into their first of two meetings with the Buccaneers at 0-1 after a lopsided 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Atlanta struggled against quarterback Jalen Hurts and surprisingly potent Philadelphia offense. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan struggled, throwing for just 164 yards as he continues to adjust to new Head Coach Arthur Smith's scheme. Atlanta will be sure to make plenty of adjustments this week but will that mean an upset in Raymond James Stadium on Sunday?

Spoiler alert: no. Except for one voter at SB Nation, apparently.