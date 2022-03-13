2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Things just got a lot more interesting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following Tom Brady's announcement that he will return for his 23rd NFL season, the Buccaneers will try to fill out the rest of the roster in free agency and the draft. The new league year kicks off on Wednesday, and after over a month of questions regarding who the Buccaneers will retain in free agency, we will get some answers this week, which will hopefully provide some clarity on the Bucs' draft strategy.
Bucs general manager Jason Licht and coaches will have plenty of decisions ahead, and who they bring back will have a large impact on which direction the team goes with the 27th overall pick.
The experts have the Buccaneers going a number of different ways as of right now. See the full list of draft predictions below.
NFL.com
- Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
Comments: The sudden retirement of Ali Marpet -- as well as potential free-agent losses along the interior -- could make Johnson a perfect match for the Bucs."
CBS Sports
- Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
Comments: "Tom Brady suddenly coming out of retirement changes the Bucs' offseason in a big way. They did franchise Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans is still dominant, but there's not much else in the WR cupboard when it comes to experience or proven playmaking abilities. Olave is one of the best route runners in the class and he'll make life easier for whomever ends up under center in Tampa."
- Pick, Round 2: G Dylan Parham, Memphis
- Pick, Round 3: S Nick Cross, Maryland
- Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
Comments: " Johnson is a high floor, Week 1 starter at guard to fill the void created by Ali Marpet's retirement."
The Draft Network
- Pick: CB Kyle Gordon, Washington
Comments: " The G.O.A.T. is back, which means the Buccaneers are back in win-now mode. I believe that they will be able to put together a good team offensively, but they need help defensively. I would like the Buccanners to draft a defensive back here and Kyler Gordon a corner that can play both man and zone and should provide an immediate upgrade to what Tampa Bay has now at corner."
- Pick: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Comments: "With the return of Chris Godwin on the franchise tag (again), Tampa is suddenly in the market for a new pick. In the front seven, the Buccaneers are prepping to see Ndamukong Suh, Vernon Gholston, and Jason Pierre-Paul all hit free agency. So with Tennessee now picking Drake London, we're going to lock in a very good scheme/system fit for Tampa Bay here at No. 27 overall."
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Comments: "Tyler Smith's game is predicated on his power and above-average movement skills. His persistent leg drive into and through contact calls upon his lower body strength to create space in the run game. Once he lands hands on a defender's frame, Smith controls them with notable grip and core strength."