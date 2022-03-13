2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

NFL.com

Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Comments: The sudden retirement of Ali Marpet -- as well as potential free-agent losses along the interior -- could make Johnson a perfect match for the Bucs."

CBS Sports

Pick: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Comments: "Tom Brady suddenly coming out of retirement changes the Bucs' offseason in a big way. They did franchise Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans is still dominant, but there's not much else in the WR cupboard when it comes to experience or proven playmaking abilities. Olave is one of the best route runners in the class and he'll make life easier for whomever ends up under center in Tampa."

Pick, Round 2: G Dylan Parham, Memphis

Comments: " Johnson is a high floor, Week 1 starter at guard to fill the void created by Ali Marpet's retirement."

The Draft Network

Pick: CB Kyle Gordon, Washington

Comments: " The G.O.A.T. is back, which means the Buccaneers are back in win-now mode. I believe that they will be able to put together a good team offensively, but they need help defensively. I would like the Buccanners to draft a defensive back here and Kyler Gordon a corner that can play both man and zone and should provide an immediate upgrade to what Tampa Bay has now at corner."

Pick: EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Comments: "With the return of Chris Godwin on the franchise tag (again), Tampa is suddenly in the market for a new pick. In the front seven, the Buccaneers are prepping to see Ndamukong Suh, Vernon Gholston, and Jason Pierre-Paul all hit free agency. So with Tennessee now picking Drake London, we're going to lock in a very good scheme/system fit for Tampa Bay here at No. 27 overall."

Sports Illustrated

Pick: LT Tyler Smith, Tulsa