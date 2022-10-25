2022 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

After the Buccaneers Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where do various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming week?
See the full list of power rankings from major networks.
Where does YOUR power rank? If it's out, we'll let you know when, why and for how long, 24/7. Sign up for outage notifications from Tampa Electric at tampaelectric.com/outagenotifications
- Rank: 18
- NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Bengals
- NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (22), Panthers (30)
- Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (8)
- Rank: 14
- NFL Top 5: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Giants
- NFC South: Falcons (20), Saints (21), Panthers (31)
- Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (11)
- Rank: 17
- NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Giants
- NFC South: Falcons (21), Saints (26), Panthers (30)
- Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (6)
*Subscription required.
- Rank: 17
- NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings
- NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (22), Panthers (29)
- Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (7)
- Rank: 17
- NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Giants, Vikings
- NFC South: Falcons (19),Saints (26), Panthers (30)
- Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (7)