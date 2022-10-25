Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

Where does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers project Week Eight across Power Rankings?

Oct 25, 2022 at 09:21 AM
power rankings

After the Buccaneers Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where do various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming week?

See the full list of power rankings from major networks.

NFL.com

  • Rank: 18
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Bengals
  • NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (22), Panthers (30)
  • Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (8)

CBSSports.com

  • Rank: 14
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Giants
  • NFC South: Falcons (20), Saints (21), Panthers (31)
  • Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (11)

The Athletic

  • Rank: 17
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Giants
  • NFC South: Falcons (21), Saints (26), Panthers (30)
  • Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (6)

*Subscription required.

USA Today

  • Rank: 17
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Vikings
  • NFC South: Saints (21), Falcons (22), Panthers (29)
  • Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (7)

ESPN

  • Rank: 17
  • NFL Top 5: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs, Giants, Vikings
  • NFC South: Falcons (19),Saints (26), Panthers (30)
  • Week 8 Opponent Ranking: Ravens (7)

Advertising