2023 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

It is that time of year again. The conclusion of the 2022 football season for the Buccaneers ushers in the annual mock draft frenzy. The Draft is three months away, garnering endless speculation and analysis from NFL pundits. Guesses will begin to materialize as to which names Roger Goodell will read from the podium. See the full list of draft predictions for the Buccaneers below at pick 19:
NFL.com
- Pick: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- Comments: Forbes (6-0, 180) is a slender, playmaking cornerback prospect who notched three pick-sixes this past fall. He reminds me of a player I was around in Baltimore: Samari Rolle.
CBS Sports
- Pick: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
- Comments: Trapasso doesn't know what the Buccaneers will do at the quarterback position, but whoever is under center needs talented pass-catchers to throw to. That's why he has Tampa Bay taking tight end Michael Mayer. "He's a high-floor player, great receiver, can get open, very explosive in his routes, doesn't drop a lot of footballs, decent three-down player. The Buccaneers, if they don't have Tom Brady, just need to keep adding talent, and Michael Mayer, to me, is the best tight end in the draft."
The Draft Network
- Pick: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- Comments: Tom Brady is on his way out of Tampa as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. While quarterback is a need, Todd Bowles' defense has multiple DBs on expiring deals. Kelee Ringo can step in as a day-one starter with his combination of size, speed, and strength. I believe Bowles can get the best out of Ringo in coverage to keep retooling his defense.
PFF
- Pick: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson
- Comments: Murphy will get Travon Walker comparisons for good reason. You won't find many 6-foot-5, 275-pounders with his level of explosiveness. While it hasn't translated to elite pass-rushing production in college, Murphy has found more success than Walker did, racking up 62 pressures since the start of 2021.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: T Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Comments: One of the best protectors in this draft, Jones can come in and protect Brady's blindside should he stay.