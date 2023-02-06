Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football enthusiasts. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April’s Draft? Here is what analysts are saying

Feb 06, 2023 at 01:04 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

16X9 AP Images photo

It is that time of year again. Mock draft season commences around the NFL. The conclusion of the 2022 football season for the Buccaneers ushers in change during the offseason frenzy. The 2023 NFL Draft is three months away, sparking speculation and analysis from NFL pundits. Names will begin to occupy compilations as to which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium. See the full list of draft predictions for the Buccaneers below at pick 19:

NFL.com

Eric Edholm, NFL.com (Feb 3)

  • Pick: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
  • Comments: The Bucs certainly don't mind drafting long, athletic corners. The need will be higher if they don't bring back Jamel Dean and/or Sean Murphy-Bunting, both of whom are free agents.

CBS Sports

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports (Feb 6)

  • Pick: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
  • Comments: A quiet two seasons at Alabama from Drew Sanders gave way to a first-team All-American campaign with the Razorbacks. Lining up all over the field, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 103 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. With 33-year-old stat stuffer Lavonte David set to hit free agency, Sanders would be a logical replacement.

The Draft Network

Joe Marino, The Draft Network (Feb 1)

  • Pick: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
  • Comments: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a couple of big expiring contracts in the corner room, and given the dynamics of the rising draft class, may be reluctant to re-sign them. Kelee Ringo fits the mold we've seen Tampa Bay prefer given his size and length. Ringo is a rare physical talent that could thrive in Todd Bowles' defense.

PFF

Trevor Sikkema, PFF (Jan 30)

  • Pick: OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
  • Comments: The Buccaneers' "needs" will be fluid over the next few months. First and foremost, Tom Brady's decision regarding playing football in Tampa Bay or at all in 2023 looms large. They also have a handful of important unrestricted free agents in Lavonte David, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. But, even with those departures on the horizon, trench play remains the biggest area of need. The Bucs need pass rush, but after drafting a defensive lineman with each of their past two top picks, I'm not sure they'd do that again. Instead, I have them truly replacing Ali Marpet at left guard with the best guard in college football last season. At 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, the mammoth Torrence earned an 87.5 overall grade with an 89.9 run-blocking grade in his first SEC season.

Sports Illustrated

The NFL Draft Bible, SI.com (Jan 23)

  • Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
  • Comments: "You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

Related Content

news

2023 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football enthusiasts. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's Draft? Here is what analysts are saying

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

The NFL Draft is just days away, and pundits are making their final submissions for who they believe the Buccaneers will choose. Many think the Bucs may add to their young secondary in the first round.

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

With just over a week until the NFL Draft, most pundits believe the Buccaneers will choose to add a difference maker in the trenches, but there is a split as to whether it will be on offense or defense.

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

The NFL Draft is just three weeks away and draft experts are split on who the Bucs will pick at number 27

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

As free agency wraps up, all eyes turn to the 2022 NFL Draft

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

After another wild week of free agency, many experts believe the Buccaneers will address the offensive line with their first round pick.

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

With week two of free agency beginning, experts predict the Buccaneers will go a number of different ways with the 27th overall pick.

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

With free agency approaching, pundits predict the Buccaneers will go a number of different ways with the 27th overall pick.

news

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Following the return of the NFL Scouting combine take a look at who the Buccaneers could take at pick number 27.

news

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Most of the pundits are predicting a new weapon for the Buccaneers offense at No. 27.

news

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Draft season: engage.

Advertising