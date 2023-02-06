2023 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

It is that time of year again. Mock draft season commences around the NFL. The conclusion of the 2022 football season for the Buccaneers ushers in change during the offseason frenzy. The 2023 NFL Draft is three months away, sparking speculation and analysis from NFL pundits. Names will begin to occupy compilations as to which collegiate athletes will Roger Goodell read from the podium. See the full list of draft predictions for the Buccaneers below at pick 19:
NFL.com
- Pick: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
- Comments: The Bucs certainly don't mind drafting long, athletic corners. The need will be higher if they don't bring back Jamel Dean and/or Sean Murphy-Bunting, both of whom are free agents.
CBS Sports
- Pick: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- Comments: A quiet two seasons at Alabama from Drew Sanders gave way to a first-team All-American campaign with the Razorbacks. Lining up all over the field, Sanders stuffed the stat sheet with 103 tackles (13.5 for a loss), 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception. With 33-year-old stat stuffer Lavonte David set to hit free agency, Sanders would be a logical replacement.
The Draft Network
- Pick: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- Comments: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing a couple of big expiring contracts in the corner room, and given the dynamics of the rising draft class, may be reluctant to re-sign them. Kelee Ringo fits the mold we've seen Tampa Bay prefer given his size and length. Ringo is a rare physical talent that could thrive in Todd Bowles' defense.
PFF
- Pick: OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- Comments: The Buccaneers' "needs" will be fluid over the next few months. First and foremost, Tom Brady's decision regarding playing football in Tampa Bay or at all in 2023 looms large. They also have a handful of important unrestricted free agents in Lavonte David, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. But, even with those departures on the horizon, trench play remains the biggest area of need. The Bucs need pass rush, but after drafting a defensive lineman with each of their past two top picks, I'm not sure they'd do that again. Instead, I have them truly replacing Ali Marpet at left guard with the best guard in college football last season. At 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, the mammoth Torrence earned an 87.5 overall grade with an 89.9 run-blocking grade in his first SEC season.
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
- Comments: "You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."