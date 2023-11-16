2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-49ers, Week 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out of their Week Five bye with a disappointing four-game losing streak following their 3-1 start. The San Francisco 49ers went into their Week Nine bye on an unexpected three game losing streak. Both teams got right in Week 10 with double-digit wins, but only one of them will remain on a winning streak through Week 11.

The Buccaneers are preparing to fly across the country to take on the 49ers in Santa Clara, and they have a similar trip last December within immediate recall. The Bucs, who were on their way to a second straight NFC South title, got swamped by quarterback Brock Purdy and San Francisco's dizzying area of offensive skill-position players. The 49ers won the game, 35-7, amid a 12-game winning streak that took them all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

That was the first start of Purdy's career but he has 17 of them now, and 13 have been wins (he left one of the four losses, in the aforementioned NFC Championship Game, with an elbow injury in the first half). Purdy has followed up on his out-of-nowhere rookie rise with a league-leading 109.9 passer rating and an NFL-best 9.3 yards per pass attempt. Oh, and all those weapons that helped him achieve that immediate success? They're all still there, as is the left tackle, Trent Williams, who no less of an authority than Bucs start Tristan Wirfs calls the best at his position in the NFL. With Williams and Deebo Samuel recently returning from injuries, Purdy can comfortably distribute the ball to Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, all of whom already have at least 446 yards from scrimmage.

The Buccaneers shut down Will Levis, Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans' offense in last Sunday's 20-6 win, but they understand a more multi-faceted challenge awaits in the other Bay area.

"They've got a lot more weapons and they've got a lot more YAC-yard guys than we've faced recently," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "All of them can do a lot of things. Obviously, Kittle is in there, as well. We've just got to be able to tackle. We've got to be where we need to be at the right time and we've got to gang tackle."

The Bucs' stifling of the Titans, who gained only 209 yards and two field goals, came after a defensive "clunker" in Houston the week before. That 39-37 loss to the Texans looks like the exception for a Bucs defense that has mostly kept the team in every game while a new offense has coalesced around Baker Mayfield.

"Everybody has got a lot of pride," said Bowles of the Bucs' defensive rebound. "You don't want to just have a bad game and not come back from it. You're not going to go in the tank. You either attack it head on or you go back in the tank. Those guys have a lot of pride. We've played a lot of good football in the past. Everybody got down, put their nose down to the grindstone and got back to work as a group. We understand what we're capable of and they came out and played the game."

Mayfield is even newer to his current job than Purdy is, as he joined the Buccaneers in the offseason for a shot at following the retired Tom Brady. While Purdy was famously the last pick in the 2022 draft, Mayfield was the first pick in the 2018, and he's now on his fourth team. Roughly halfway through his first season in Tampa, it's clear that Mayfield is well on the way to reestablishing himself as a quality starting quarterback in the NFL after a wayward 2022. Mayfield has a 93.7 passer rating, a strong 14-5 TD-INT ratio and, so far, a knack for making plays under pressure. Keeping that pressure from becoming too intense against a defensive front led by 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa would go a long way in the Bucs' attempt to make this year's trip to California much more satisfying than it was last year.

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) at San Francisco 49ers (6-3)

Sunday, November 19, 4:05 p.m. ET

Levi's Stadium (capacity: 68,500)

Santa Clara, California

Television: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)

TV Broadcast Team: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnson (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers and 49ers have played each other 26 times, including the postseason, but that history divides neatly into two very different series right near the middle.

San Francisco leads the overall regular-season series by an overwhelming margin, 19-6, but as much as the '97 season is the dividing line between a long-downtrodden team and a successful franchise in Tampa, it also marks the point at which this head-to-head matchup become competitive. The Buccaneers and 49ers had met 13 times between 1977 and 1994 and San Francisco had won 12 of them, often by wide margins. The last four San Francisco wins prior to 1997 were by a combined score of 138-58.

Then the Buccaneers shocked the league by beating Steve Young, Jerry Rice and the 49ers (who would go all the way to the NFC Championship Game that season), 13-6, in Week One of 1997. That was the first of five straight wins to start the '97 season for Tampa Bay as they wound up ending a 15-year playoff drought. Including that win, the Bucs have forged a 6-7 record in the series since 1997 if one includes Tampa Bay's 31-6 drubbing of the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2002 playoffs.

San Francisco prevailed in the two most recent meetings between the two teams, beginning with a 31-17 decision at Raymond James Stadium in 2019 that featured three interceptions by the 49ers defense. The last of those picks allowed the visitors to pull away at the end, as the Buccaneers had closed to within 20-17 in the fourth quarter before a Robbie Gould field goal and Ahkello Witherspoon's 25-yard pick-six off Jameis Winston. The Bucs and 49ers had a rematch in San Francisco last year but that one went even more poorly for Tampa Bay, as soon-to-be fan favorite Brock Purdy was a revelation in his first start, completing 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Christian McCaffrey scored once on the ground and once through the air in a 35-7 blowout.

Tampa Bay had won the two previous games in the series before those two, 34-17 in California in 2016 and 27-9 in Florida in 2018. The former included a 249-yard rushing performance by the Buccaneers, led by Jacquizz Rodgers' 154 on 26 carries. In the latter, the Bucs' defense sacked Nick Mullens four times and intercepted him twice while Winston threw touchdown passes to Cam Brate and Adam Humphries.

The aforementioned 2002 Divisional Round win for the Bucs is the only postseason contest the team has had against San Francisco. Mike Alstott scored on a pair of two-yard runs, Brad Johnson threw two touchdown passes and the Bucs kept Jeff Garcia and the 49ers' offense at bay with picks by Ronde Barber, Derrick Brooks and Dwight Smith.