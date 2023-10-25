2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bills, Week 8

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills are each seeking a 'get-right' game in Week Eight, but they didn't have much time to actually get everything right. The Buccaneers and Bills will meet on Thursday night at Highmark Stadium in upstate New York, giving them just four days to shake off Week Seven losses and prepare for each other's challenges. For the Buccaneers, those four days also meant half of one day spent traveling.

Both Tampa Bay and Buffalo have dropped two of their last three games after good starts to the 2023 season. In the Bucs' case, their most recent loss dropped them out of first place in the NFC South, a half-game behind the Atlanta Falcons. Buffalo, which suffered one-score losses to Jacksonville and New England sandwiched around a one-score win over the Giants that came down to the last play, is a game behind Miami in the AFC East. In other words, while the first order of business for both the Bucs and Bills is to get their seasons back on track, they also could be back atop their respective divisions by the end of the week.

The Buccaneers have already logged road wins in Minnesota and New Orleans this season but may be facing their toughest test away from home so far in Buffalo. The Bills rank third in scoring with 28.3 points per game and also fifth in scoring defense, at 16.9 points allowed per outing. So far, Tampa Bay's defense has kept pace with the Bills in most categories – the Bucs are one spot behind the Bills with 17.3 points allowed per game – but its offense has throttled down in a pair of losses after what seemed to be a big step forward in a 26-9 win over the Saints.

Buffalo's offense is led by force-of-nature quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 263 yards per game and tossed 15 touchdown passes while also running for 148 yards and four more scores. Allen favors Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs, whose 55 catches are 30 more than any other player on the team, but rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is also beginning to emerge as a reliable weapon. Second-year back James Cook may be having a breakout season; his 86.4 yards per scrimmage per game in 2023 is more than double what he produced as a rookie.

The Bucs will be squeezing a lot of film study into a short period to prepare for those trials on Thursday night, but Head Coach Todd Bowles knows the more important piece of preparation his team needs to take care of is improving its own body of work.

"[They are] still high-powered," said Bowles of the Bills, who rank second in the league in point differential after leading the league in that category each of the last two seasons. "Obviously, they have a lot of talent. I don't know what's going on exactly. We've got to worry about ourselves more than we worry about them. If take care of ourselves, we will go up and play a good ballgame. They're kind of secondary at this point, it's more about correcting the things we need to correct to be a better football team."

Buffalo's defense is without some key players due to injuries, as cornerback Tre'Davious White, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones are all on injured reserve. Star edge rusher Von Miller recently returned from the knee injury he suffered last November but so far has been eased into action, seeing only about a quarter of the team's defensive stats. However, fifth-year defensive tackle Ed Oliver is having easily his best NFL season yet and has helped pick up the slack; according to NFL Next Gen Stats, Oliver ranks first among all NFL defensive tackles in run stuff rate and fourth in quarterback pressure percentage. Safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer form an experienced playmaking duo at the back end of the defense and Taron Johnson ranks as one of the best slot corners in the league.

Thursday's game marks the beginning of a stretch of eight weeks that includes six road trips for the Buccaneers. They are perfect so far away from home but will be seriously tested in Week Eight before a prime-time audience. A win in Buffalo would provide momentum heading into a challenging two-month stretch.

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Buffalo Bills (4-3)

Thursday, October 26, 8:15 p.m. ET

Highmark Stadium (capacity: 71,621)

Orchard Park, New York

Television: Prime Video and FOX 13 (Tampa)

TV Broadcast Team: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers have never won a game in Buffalo and yet they have a four-game lead in the all-time series, and their .667 winning percentage against the Bills is their best against any NFL opponent.

That's because, through quirks in the NFL's previous scheduling method, the Buccaneers didn't play a single game in upstate New York in their first 33 seasons. They've since made trips to Buffalo in 2009 and 2017 thanks to the new scheduling format with rotating divisional matchups but they lost them both. Still, with wins in Tampa in 2013 and 2021, the Bucs now lead the series, 8-4.

The most recent meeting at Raymond James Stadium was a thriller, decided in overtime after the Bills rallied from a 24-3 halftime deficit to knot the game at 27-27 on a 25-yard Tyler Bass field goal with 22 seconds left in regulation. Tom Brady and Josh Allen combined to throw 100 passes, each hitting on two touchdown passes. Allen and Brady also each scored a rushing touchdown, though the Bills passer had considerably more yards (109 to 16 for Brady). In overtime, the Bucs' defense got a quick three-and-out and the offense got the ball close to midfield. Facing a third-and-three at Tampa Bay's 42, Brady hit wide receiver Breshad Perriman on a crossing route and he outran a trailing defender all the way to the end zone.

Prior to that, Buffalo had won the most recent game in the series, a 30-27 squeaker in Buffalo that saw 27 points scored and two lead changes in the fourth quarter. The Bucs rallied to take a 27-20 lead on touchdown catches from O.J. Howard (his second of the game) and Mike Evans but Bills running back LeSean McCoy knotted it back up on a seven-yard scoring run with 2:28 left in regulation. On the very next play from scrimmage, Bucs receiver Adam Humphries lost a rare fumble and the Bills turned it into a Steven Hauschka 30-yard game-winner with 14 seconds left.

Tampa Bay's other relatively recent win in the series was in 2013 at Raymond James Stadium, with Bobby Rainey kicking of a 27-6 blowout with an 80-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. Lavonte David had two of the Bucs' four interceptions off quarterback E.J. Manuel.

The Buccaneers' random avoidance of the Buffalo area for more than three decades isn't the only oddity in their all-time series with the Bills. Despite playing each other just 10 times, the Bucs and Bills managed to produce a once-in-NFL-history outcome – Tampa Bay's 10-5 win in 1988 is still the only NFL game ever to finish in that score.

It actually didn't take long for the Buccaneers and Bills to become acquainted. Tampa Bay entered the league in 1976 as the NFL's 27th franchise; the Bills were born in 1960 as part of the new AFL and became an NFL team during the 1970 merger. Just three games into the Buccaneers' inaugural season, the Bills visited Tampa Stadium to take on one of the league's two expansion teams. At that point, Tampa Bay was still looking for its first point, having been shut out 20-0 by Houston and 23-0 by San Diego.

They got those long-awaited points on a pair of Dave Green field goals in the first quarter, and even held a 9-7 lead over the Bills in the fourth quarter before QB Joe Ferguson (who would end up playing for the Buccaneers a dozen years later) threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to TE Reuben Gant for a 14-9 Buffalo win. As it turned out, that was about as close as the expansion Bucs would come to victory for almost two full seasons.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

Bills Offensive Line Coach Aaron Kromer was on Jon Gruden's coaching staff in Tampa Bay from 2005-07, beginning as a senior assistant and then taking over the O-Line duties for the following two seasons.

Mike Shula, the Bills' senior offensive assistant spent time with the Buccaneers as both a player and a coach. He was drafted by the Buccaneers in the 12th round in 1987 and was on the roster for one season but did not appear in any games. He then went immediately into coaching in 1988, joining the Bucs' staff as an offensive assistant for three years. After leaving for stints with the Dolphins and Bears, Shula returned to Tampa to serve as the offensive coordinator for new Head Coach Tony Dungy in 1996. Shula held that position for four seasons, through 1999.

Cornerback Herb Miller, who is on the Bills' practice squad, also spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad, beginning in November of 2019 and ending in September of 2021. He was elevated from the practice squad for four games in 2020 and logged his only career interception in a win over the Detroit Lions.

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. is the son of former Bills cornerback Antoine Winfield, a first-round selection in the 1999 draft by Buffalo. The elder Winfield played the first five of his 14 NFL seasons in Buffalo, starting 58 of 72 games and recording 357 tackles and six interceptions.

Tim Atkins, currently the Buccaneers' assistant secondary coach, was a defensive assistant with the Bills in 2011 and 2012.

Buccaneers Quarterbacks Coach Thaddeus Lewis played quarterback for the Bills in 2013, making five starts and throwing for 1,092 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

