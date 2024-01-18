2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Lions, Divisional Round Week

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2023 postseason is being defined by second chances.

The Buccaneers opened their postseason journey on Monday night with a dominant 32-9 win over the visiting Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. That avenged a Week Three loss – also on a Monday in Tampa – that was equally lopsided, but in the other direction, as the Eagles thoroughly controlled a 25-11 decision.

By beating the Eagles and advancing to the Divisional Round, the Buccaneers earned another shot at redemption, as they head to Detroit to face a Lions squad that stifled them in Week Six by a 20-6 margin. If they can get past the Lions and into their second NFC Championship Game in four years, the Bucs will face yet another team, either the 49ers or Packers, that they played during the regular season. (They lost to San Francisco in Week 11 and won in Green Bay in Week 15).

"To me, it's like we're on a revenge tour at this point," said cornerback Zyon McCollum. "Beating the Eagles and then facing the Lions, who we lost to earlier in the year, this is everything we would want."

The Lions are coming off their first playoff victory in 30 years, a 24-23 nipping of the Los Angeles Rams that set free a lot of pent-up emotions from Detroit fans, who made Ford Field an extremely raucous environment. Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, who were traded for each other in 2021, engaged in a magnificent duel, with Goff completing 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 121.8 passer rating. Incredibly, the Lions had four players score 10 or more touchdowns during the regular season and three of them found the end zone against the Rams – tight end Sam LaPorta and running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.

"Jared Goff is a really good quarterback," said Bucs linebacker K.J. Britt. "We've just got to make sure we get in our throwing windows, make sure we're taking away what he's really good at. He knows what he's good at. We're trying to make sure that we've got to limit him, because he's a really good quarterback – one of the best I've seen on film."

The one player among the aforementioned quartet that didn't score against the Rams was first-team All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. All he did was catch seven passes for 110 yards after a regular season that saw him haul in 119 passes for 1,515 yards.

"We definitely have to respect everybody that they have, but St. Brown has been playing really, really good ball, so we have to keep an eye out on him in particular," said McCollum. Him, LaPorta…they have a lot of weapons."

This will be the second straight game in which Goff will be matched up against a fellow former first-overall draft pick; Stafford had that honor in 2009, Goff in 2016 and the Bucs' Baker Mayfield in 2018. Mayfield is helping to extend an extremely successful first season in Tampa and his playoff debut on Monday was impressive, as he threw for 337 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 119.8 passer rating. Mayfield says the playoffs require a "heightened awareness" among the players because of the do-or-die stakes, but in terms of execution it still comes down to the details.

"I mentioned it prior to last week – teams in the playoffs don't beat themselves," he said. "The team that makes the least amount of mistakes is usually the one that wins, so [it's] taking care of the ball, eliminating negative plays. Just knowing your job front and back, knowing whatever plays and schemes we have in the gameplan, knowing exactly what looks we're going to be expecting and go execute."

Heading into Monday night, the Buccaneers were sure they could produce a much different result against the Eagles than the first time around because they believed they had developed quite a bit as a team since September. Likewise, the Bucs feel like they have a shot to flip the script against Detroit in a rematch three months later, but they know that will be a significant challenge against one of the NFL's best teams.

"I think we've gotten tougher over the course of the past few weeks," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Everybody has finally gotten back and is playing at the same time. We've been subbing guys in and out of there – a lot of guys have been playing. If you add the young guys with that, there was a lot of consternation going on there. The communication has gotten a lot better. Everybody is trusting the guy next to him and they're playing for each other."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Detroit Lions (13-5)

Sunday, January 21, 3:00 p.m. ET

Ford Field (capacity: 64,500)

Detroit, Michigan

Television: NBC

TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Kaylee Hartung and Melissa Stark (reporters), Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers-Lions series dates back to 1977 and is one of the more even ones on Tampa Bay's list of won-loss records against various opponents. The Bucs had pulled to within three on the all-time ledger with wins in both 2019 and 2020, but Detroit fired back with a 20-6 win earlier this season to increase its lead to 32-28. The Bucs' record in Detroit is also nearly even, at 15-16.

This is the second postseason meeting between the two clubs, and the first in a quarter-century. The Buccaneers broke a 14-year playoff drought in 1997 and landed a home game against Detroit in the Wild Card Round, as four different teams from the old NFC Central made the postseason. The Bucs and Lions had split during the regular season but the playoff game in Tampa on December 28 was all Tampa Bay in a 20-10 final that wasn't that close. RB Warrick Dunn and FB Mike Alstott combined for 140 rushing yards and Alstott's 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Bucs a 20-0 lead that was enough to send them to the next round of the playoffs at the home of yet another NFC Central team, the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit's win in Tampa in Week Six included a strong performance from quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 353 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, hitting All-Pro wide receive Amon-Ra St. Brown 12 times for 124 yards and a score. Detroit's defense limited the Bucs to 251 yards of offense and Baker Mayfield was intercepted once, marking the only game all season in which he threw an interception but no touchdowns.

Prior to this year's game, the Bucs two recent wins in the series were both blowouts, at least in terms of the final score. In 2019, Tampa Bay left Detroit with a 38-17 win in Week 15, and almost exactly a year later went back to the Motor City for a dominant 47-7 rout. In the former game, the Bucs ran out to a quick 21-0 lead on three long touchdown passes by Jameis Winston, two to Breshad Perriman and one to Scotty Miller. Detroit rallied behind fill-in quarterback David Blough, eventually pulling to within seven points in the fourth quarter, but Detroit native Sean Murphy-Bunting ended any comeback thoughts with a 70-yard pick-six. In the latter game, Tom Brady had four touchdown passes by halftime so he ceded the second half to Blaine Gabbert, who threw two more. Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski were both on the receiving end of two of those scoring passes. The Lions avoided a shutout thanks to a 74-yard Jamal Agnew punt return touchdown, but the Bucs finished the game with a yardage advantage of more than 400 yards, 588-186.

The Bucs have a deep shared history with the Lions because they were fellow members of the aforementioned NFC Central from 1977-2001. Then the NFL realigned in 2002 and the five-team NFC Central became the four-team NFC North, with only the Buccaneers departing to start over in the more geographically accurate NFC South. Despite that split, the Buccaneers and Lions still saw each other frequently in the years that followed. In fact, from 2005-17, the two teams met eight times, with the Lions holding a 5-3 edge in that span. That included the two most recent meetings before the 2019 rematch, a 24-21 Detroit win in Tampa in 2017 and a 34-17 Lions decision in Detroit in 2014. Tampa Bay's best run in the series spanned that 2002 divisional divorce, with the Bucs winning six of the eight games played between 1999 and 2005.

The Buccaneers and Lions spent most of their shared 25 years in the NFC Central punting the series lead back and forth. The head-to-head record was tied at 5-5 after the first 10 games, 11-11 after the first 22, 15-15 after the first 30, and so on. Detroit did pull away a little bit in the first half of the 1990s by winning five straight, at a time when the great Barry Sanders was often tormenting the Buccaneers, but the aforementioned 1999-2005 run evened things back up a bit.

Even though the 1997 game was the only time Tampa Bay and Detroit met in the postseason before this week, it wasn't the first time they played what was essentially an elimination game. The Buccaneers visited Detroit in the final week of the 1981 regular season, with each team owning an 8-7 record. The winner would take the NFC Central crown and a playoff berth; the loser would be eliminated. The Buccaneers won, 20-17, keyed by an 84-yard Kevin House touchdown catch and a 21-yard fumble return by David Logan after a sack by Lee Roy Selmon.