Bucs' Release Divisional Week Depth Chart: A Loaded Front

A new wrinkle on defense meant a lot of playing time for the Buccaneers' defensive linemen and edge rushers in Monday's Wild Card win over the Eagles

Jan 16, 2024 at 11:59 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

depth chart

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer *, David Moore

WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins, Rakim Jarrett

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Aaron Stinnie, Matt Feiler

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Ko Kieft

TE: Cade Otton, Payne Durham *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford

RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Sean Tucker *

The Buccaneers ran 42% of their plays (29 of 69) with two tight ends on the field on Monday night, which meant a lot of work for the trio of Cade Otton, Ko Kieft and Payne Durham. Otton, as usual, was in the game for almost every play, taking 66 total snaps and leading the team in targets (11), receptions (8) and receiving yards (89). That marked the highest catch total by a tight end in Buccaneers playoff history. Durham also turned in one 18-yard grab.

Though Trey Palmer has been the team's clear number-three receiver all season, he was actually out-snapped by David Moore on Monday night, 32 to 24. Moore's 32 snaps were easily his highest total of the season; his previous high was 23 against Jacksonville in Week 16. Both receivers turned in huge plays on catch-and-run touchdowns, Moore for 44 yards and Palmer for 56.

While Rachaad White remained the lead back and had 49 snaps, veteran Chase Edmonds also got 21 plays. However, White still got the bulk of the touches, with 18 carries and one reception for 75 yards.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey *, Pat O'Connor

NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston

OLB: Yaya Diaby *, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts *

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell

ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis *

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum

CB: Carlton Davis, Christian Izien, Josh Hayes *

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *

S: Ryan Neal, Dee Delaney

Head Coach Todd Bowles unveiled a new wrinkle on defense Monday night, starting the game with a six-man defensive front that included four down linemen (Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea, Logan Hall and Will Gholston) and two outside linebackers (Shaquil Barrett and Yaya Diaby). The Buccaneers used that look on 12 plays, and also ran eight snaps with three outside linebackers on the field at one time. Barrett saw the most snaps in that group, with 44, 75% of the total. Vea and Kancey each drew 37 snaps.

As a result, the Bucs only started one safety, Antoine Winfield Jr., and usual starter Ryan Neal did not see the field on defense. Rookie Kaevon Merriweather also logged just three snaps. When the Bucs did go with a two-safety alignment, it was generally versatile cornerback Zyon McCollum who joined the effort. McCollum finished with a 71% snap share and contributed three tackles. That was more than the playing time that slot corner Christian Izien (53%) was given.

After missing one game due to injury, K.J. Britt returned to action and started the game alongside Lavonte David as the off-ball linebackers. He was on the field for 56% of the defensive snaps, while Devn White got a 44% time share.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Merriweather, cornerback Josh Hayes and outside linebacker Cam Gill were the team's most active players on special teams, each taking 21 of a possible 27 snaps. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis was next with 19 snaps, and he had one of the team's two special teams tackles. Anthony Nelson, who forced a safety with a near-sack in the third quarter, was one of the team's most active two-way players, taking 25 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams.

