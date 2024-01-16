Bucs' Release Divisional Week Depth Chart: A Loaded Front

Head Coach Todd Bowles unveiled a new wrinkle on defense Monday night, starting the game with a six-man defensive front that included four down linemen (Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea, Logan Hall and Will Gholston) and two outside linebackers (Shaquil Barrett and Yaya Diaby). The Buccaneers used that look on 12 plays, and also ran eight snaps with three outside linebackers on the field at one time. Barrett saw the most snaps in that group, with 44, 75% of the total. Vea and Kancey each drew 37 snaps.

As a result, the Bucs only started one safety, Antoine Winfield Jr., and usual starter Ryan Neal did not see the field on defense. Rookie Kaevon Merriweather also logged just three snaps. When the Bucs did go with a two-safety alignment, it was generally versatile cornerback Zyon McCollum who joined the effort. McCollum finished with a 71% snap share and contributed three tackles. That was more than the playing time that slot corner Christian Izien (53%) was given.

After missing one game due to injury, K.J. Britt returned to action and started the game alongside Lavonte David as the off-ball linebackers. He was on the field for 56% of the defensive snaps, while Devn White got a 44% time share.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White