2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Packers, Week 15

Two weeks ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield urged his teammates to shift fully into a "playoff-mode mentality" for the remainder of the season, because a streak of six losses in seven weeks had stripped the team of any room for error. Since, the Buccaneers have beaten Carolina and Atlanta and moved from the edge of a cliff of relevancy to a tie for first place in the NFC South. Now another tough road test looms as the Buccaneers prepare to head north to take on the 6-7 Green Bay Packers, who have won three of their last four games.
Mayfield knows the Bucs have to stick with the approach that has helped them get back into contention.
"It's the playoff mentality," he said. "We've mentioned it, and it sounds a little bit corny, but that's just how it is for us right now. It's a playoff mentality. We've got to win to continue on to get to where we want to go. It's a singular focus. It's a good mindset to have to where you're only worried about this play. How do we win this game? Find a way to do that and move on from there. Our only goal right now is to find a way to beat the Packers in Lambeau, go on from there, get to .500 and see where we can go."
By virtue of their win over Atlanta in Week 14, the Buccaneers, now 6-7, seized control their own fate in the NFC South title hunt. They will be champs for a third straight season if they win each of their last four games. But the Bucs aren't looking beyond this weekend, and they view the showdown in Lambeau Field as an elimination game.
"Every week is important, just because it's the next week and, like I said before, we've got to treat every week like a playoff week. It's win-or-go-home and that's our mentality."
As Green Bay's recent wins over Detroit and Kansas City suggest, this won't be an easy task. Like Mayfield, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is not coming off his strongest performance of the season in a 24-22 loss to the Giants, but he's had an impressive first season as the starter who replaced Aaron Rodgers. He's thrown 23 touchdown passes and, as Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles noted this week, has been both poised and capable of turning broken plays into big gains. Bowles also a high opinion of a young Packers receiving corps that includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jaylon Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Tucker Kraft.
"The biggest thing about this week – these guys are young, but they're route runners," said Bowles. "Normally you either face speed guys or big guys that can catch. They've got size, speed, and they've got precision. They're very good route runners, they have very good hands, and they compete. At any point in time, any one of them can beat you. That's what makes it hard about these guys – they're all pretty much on the same level."
Green Bay's defense ranks 11th in the league in points allowed and has bene particular stingy against the pass, which means the Bucs may have to rely on a suddenly resurgent rushing attack. Edge rusher Rashan Gary and interior menace Kenny Clark lead a defense that is allowing just 200.2 passing yards per game and is ranked 10th in red zone touchdown percentage allowed.
"They present different fronts and they have the personnel to do it," said Mayfield. It starts up front with Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark – two really good players. Then, their linebackers are really aggressive, physical guys. Bigger linebackers that know how to fit the run. In the back end, they have smart guys who know how to disguise coverages. They all play really well together. That's a big difference. We have to know certain looks they're going to give us and be able to handle the battle and physicality up front."
The Buccaneers won as underdogs in Week 14 in Atlanta, while the Packers lost on the road as favorites over the Giants. Green Bay's recent wins over the Lions and Chiefs were both considered significant upsets, but are more likely the results of a young team on the rise. The Bucs are underdogs this Sunday but are confident they can keep their winning streak alive.
"It's week-in and week-out – everybody is beating everybody," said Bowles. "You don't know what an upset is right now when somebody is beating somebody. All we can do is control what we can control. Right now, we control our own destiny. We're going to try to win them one at a time."
GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7)
Sunday, December 17, 1:00 p.m. ET
Lambeau Field (capacity: 81,041)
Green Bay, Wisconsin
Television: CBS (Local WTSP Channel 10)
TV Broadcast Team: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), AJ Ross (reporter)
Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station
Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)
Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente
Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)
ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES
The Buccaneers and Packers spent 25 seasons together in the "Black-and-Blue Division" – a.k.a. the NFC Central – before expansion and realignment created Tampa Bay's new home, the NFC South, in 2002. All of those years of home-and-away season series, plus additional matchups every few seasons since '02 have led to 56 previous meetings, in which the Packers hold a 33-22-1 all-time edge.
Green Bay extended its lead last season with a 14-12 win in Tampa in Week Three. Since-departed quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard to build a 14-3 halftime lead but the Buccaneers rallied late in the game. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage, who had 12 catches on the day, with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter but the Bucs attempt to tie the game on a two-point conversion failed.
Prior to that, the most recent regular-season meeting went very well for the Buccaneers, as they rebounded from an early 10-0 deficit in Week Six of the 2020 season to score 38 unanswered points and win going away at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and picked him off twice, and it was the only game that season in which Rodgers threw multiple interceptions and failed to record a touchdown pass. It was also the only game Green Bay lost by more than six points. Cornerback Jamel Dean started the Bucs' onslaught with a pick-six in the second quarter. Brady threw two touchdown passes and Ronald Jones ran for two more scores.
Prior to 2023, the Packers last three decades were defined by an incredible run of elite quarterbacking, and the Buccaneers helped usher that era in. From 1992 through last season, Green Bay was able to run out Brett Favre and Rodgers for a total of 448 regular-season starts, with only 22 games started by another quarterback. In Week Two of 1992, the Buccaneers beat the Packers, 31-3, and prompted Mike Holmgren to bench Don Majkowski for Favre at halftime. After one more Majkowski start in Week Three, the Packers turned to Favre and he then started 253 straight games. Aaron Rodgers succeeded Favre in 2008 and began his own incredible run.
As such, it was 25 years between the Majkowski start and the Bucs facing any Green Bay quarterback other than Favre and Rodgers. Brett Hundley started in place of an injured Favre in a Bucs-Packers game at Lambeau Field in 2017, helping the home team pull out a 26-20 lead. The Bucs win in the series in 2009 also featured a notable start by a quarterback, as it was the first one for then-rookie Josh Freeman after an 0-7 start by Tampa Bay. The Bucs pulled off a major upset over a playoff-bound Packers team, winning 38-28 in a game that included a blocked punt return for a touchdown by Ronde Barber and a pick-six by Tanard Jackson.
On their way to a Super Bowl championship in 2002, the Buccaneers faced the Packers despite moving out of the rebranded NFC North Division. Brian Kelly had two of Tampa Bay's four interceptions off Favre in a 21-7 decision at Raymond James Stadium. Another notable win for the Buccaneers came early in their 2005 division-winning campaign, as red-hot rookie Cadillac Williams ran for 158 yards. Two Joey Galloway touchdowns and two Will Allen picks helped the Bucs escape Lambeau Field with a 17-16 decision. The Bucs-Packers series also includes the only tie in Tampa Bay's franchise history, a 14-14 final in 1980 in which Green Bay actually rolled up 569 yards of offense.
The memorable turnaround the Bucs' franchise experienced in the '90s after a decade-and-a-half of futility began in 1997, but the Packers still won the Battle of the Bays three times that year, including the one that eliminated Tampa Bay from the playoffs. That was part of a six-game winning streak in the series for Green Bay, as Favre and the Packers became the hurdle the Buccaneers had to overcome in order to go from good to great. They finally did so with a 24-22 win in December of 1998 that included touchdown catches of 64 yards by Jacquez Green and 62 yards by Reidel Anthony. The Bucs and Packers didn't meet again in the postseason until 2020, when the visitors won the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field. Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett combined to sack Rodgers five times and Sean Murphy-Bunting picked him off shortly before halftime to set up Scotty Miller's memorable 39-yard touchdown catch.
NOTABLE CONNECTIONS
- Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia began his NFL coaching career in Tampa, joining Jon Gruden's first Buccaneer staff in 2002 in the same position. Bisaccia held that post for the entirety of Gruden's seven-year stint at the helm, then remained for two more seasons under Raheem Morris, adding the title of assistant head coach. Stints with the Chargers, Cowboys and Raiders followed, and Bisaccia spent the last 12 games of his Las Vegas tenure as the interim head coach after Gruden was dismissed. Bisaccia's Raiders went 7-5 and earned a wild card berth in the 2021 playoffs. Bisaccia joined the Packers in 2022 after Las Vegas hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.
- Assistant Special Teams Coach Byron Storer is a former Tampa Bay player. Storer, a fullback, played 15 games with six starts over the 2007-08 seasons and was also the Bucs' assistant special teams coach in 2010-11.
- Green Bay's defensive coordinator, Joe Barry, is another former Buccaneers staffer. Barry joined Tony Dungy's staff in 2001 as the linebackers coach and stayed on with Gruden's staff through the 2006 season before following Rod Marinelli to Detroit to become the Lions' defensive coordinator. Barry had a second stint as the Buccaneers' linebackers coach under Raheem Morris in 2009.
- Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles worked as a college scouting assistant for the Packers in 1995 and 1996.
- Buccaneers Senior Offensive Analyst David Raih spent five seasons on the Packers' staff, starting off as a coaching administrator in 2014 and 2015. He later served as an assistant offensive line coach, an offensive perimeter coach and finally as the wide receivers coach in 2018.
- Green Bay's Vice President of Communications Jason Wahlers was a member of the Buccaneers' public relations staff for nine years (2002-10) before joining the Packers in 2011.
SENIOR COACHING STAFFS
Tampa Bay:
- Head Coach Todd Bowles
- Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin
- Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales
- Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers
- Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote
- Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong
Green Bay:
- Head Coach Matt LaFleur
- Offensive Coordinator Adam Stenavich
- Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry
- Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia
2023 ROSTER ADDITIONS
Buccaneers:
- LB SirVocea Dennis (fifth-round draft pick)
- OLB Yaya Diaby (third-round draft pick)
- TE Payne Durham (fifth-round draft pick)
- RB Chase Edmonds (FA)
- G Matt Feiler (FA)
- DL Greg Gaines (UFA)
- CB Josh Hayes (sixth-round draft pick)
- CB Keenan Isaac (UDFA)
- S Christian Izien (UDFA)
- DL Calijah Kancey (first-round draft pick)
- G Cody Mauch (second-round draft pick)
- QB Baker Mayfield (UFA)
- K Chase McLaughlin (UFA)
- S Ryan Neal (FA)
- WR Trey Palmer (sixth-round draft pick)
- RB Sean Tucker (UDFA)
Packers:
- DE Karl Brooks (sixth-round draft pick)
- K Anders Carlson (sixth-round draft pick)
- QB Sean Clifford (fifth-round draft pick)
- RB Kenyan Draft (FA…on practice squad but eligible for elevation)
- WR Malik Heath (UDFA)
- S Anthony Johnson (seventh-round draft pick)
- TE Tucker Kraft (third-round draft pick)
- CB David Long (W-CAR)
- TE Luke Musgrave (second-round draft pick…currently on injured reserve)
- LS Matthew Orzech (UFA)
- S Jonathan Owens (FA)
- WR Jayden Reed (second-round draft pick)
- TE Ben Sims (W-MIN)
- OLB Lukas Van Ness (first-round draft pick)
- CB Carrington Valentine (seventh-round draft pick)
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (fifth-round draft pick)
- DE Colby Wooden (fourth-round draft pick)
ADDITIONAL 2023 CHANGES/DEVELOPMENTS OF NOTE
Buccaneers:
- Todd Bowles enters his second season as the Bucs' head coach with a new offensive coordinator on his staff. Former Seahawks Quarterbacks Coach Dave Canales takes over for Byron Leftwich, who spent four seasons in that role, the first three under Head Coach Bruce Arians. Canales helped quarterback Geno Smith go from journeyman to the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2022 and has roots in the Kyle Shanahan/Sean McVay systems.
- The Buccaneers made a number of other changes to Bowles' staff after the 2022 season, bringing in George Edwards (a former Vikings defensive coordinator) to coach outside linebackers, Brad Idzik to tutor wide receivers, and Skip Peete to take over the running backs room. David Raih and Jordan Somerville also joined the team as senior offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach, respectively. With the arrival of Edwards, defensive Pass Game Coordinator Larry Foote switched from the outside linebacker room to the inside linebacker group. Thaddeus Lewis, who spent the previous two seasons as an assistant wide receivers coach, was promoted to quarterbacks coach.
- After winning a Super Bowl and two division titles over the past three years, the Buccaneers saw an era come to an end when quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement in late January. To move on at the game's most critical position, the Buccaneers brought in former number-one overall draft pick Baker Mayfield to compete with 2021 second-round selection Kyle Trask. Former Ram John Wolford was also added for experienced depth in the quarterback room. Mayfield was named the opening-day starter by Bowles between the second and third preseason games in August.
- After largely "keeping the band together" for the 2021-22 seasons after their Super Bowl LV victory, the Buccaneers parted ways with a number of prominent players in 2023. Donovan Smith, who occupied the Bucs' starting left tackle spot for eight seasons, was released in March, as were tight end Cameron Brate, running back Leonard Fournette and kicker Ryan Succop. Safety Mike Edwards, quarterback Blaine Gabbert, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Keanu Neal, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tackle Josh Wells all found new homes in free agency while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receiver Julio Jones, outside linebacker Carl Nassib, tight end Kyle Rudolph and safety Logan Ryan were not re-signed.
Packers:
- The big offseason development for the Packers doubled as the year's most persistent and explored storyline, as the question of where quarterback Aaron Rodgers would play in 2023 lingered until just a few days before the draft. Eventually, on April 24, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets for a package of draft picks. One of those assets, a 2024 second-rounder, was a conditional pick that would have became a first-round pick if Rodgers had played 65% of the Jets' offensive snaps this season, but an Achilles tendon injury just a few plays into his New York tenure took that off the table. The Packers then turned their offense over to Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round pick who had made one start over the course of his first three seasons.
- The Packers and Love also solved the issue of whether or not the team's fifth-year option on his rookie deal would be picked up, a decision that had to be made by April, by signing the quarterback to a one-year extension for the 2024 season. It included less guaranteed money than the fifth-year option would have had but included incentives that could eventually make it worth more.
- Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who became free agents after the 2022 season, unsurprisingly followed Rodgers to New York and tight end Robert Tonyan landed in Chicago. The Packers' defense also lost two starters up front when Jarren Reed signed with Seattle and Dean Lowry left for Minnesota.
- Cornerback Eric Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021, suffered a torn meniscus in his knee and a Lisfranc injury in his foot in Week Nine of the last season, and the continuing recovery caused him to miss the first five games of the season. Stokes came back to play against Denver in Week Seven but logged only four special teams snaps before suffering a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve. He hasn't played since but was designated to return from I.R. on November 27 and is within the three-week window in which the team can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time.
- David Bakhtiari, the Packers' All-Pro left tackle, saw his poor injury fortunes continue in 2023. Bakhtiari missed 20 games due to knee injuries over the previous three seasons but returned to start the opener this September. However, his surgically-repaired knee didn't respond well and it was determined that he needs another surgery, forcing him to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
INJURY REPORT
Key:
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation in practice
NL: Not listed
Buccaneers:
- CB Carlton Davis (groin) – WEDS: DNP
- CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot) – WEDS: LP
- DL Will Gholston (knee/ankle) – WEDS: DNP
- WR Chris Godwin (knee) – WEDS: DNP
- S Ryan Neal (back) – WEDS: DNP
- LS Zach Triner (elbow) – WEDS: DNP
- NT Vita Vea (toe) – WEDS: DNP
- LB Devin White (foot) – WEDS: DNP
Packers:
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
- RB A.J. Dillon (thumb) – WEDS: DNP
- LB Kingsley Enagbare (toe) – WEDS: LP
- G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder) – WEDS: LP
- RB Aaron Jones (knee) – WEDS: LP
- CB Keisean Nixon (quadriceps) – WEDS: LP
- S Jonathan Owens (knee) – WEDS: LP
- WR Jayden Reed (ankle) – WEDS: LP
- S Darnell Savage (shoulder) – WEDS: DNP
- DT T.J. Slaton (quadriceps) – WEDS: LP
- CB Eric Stokes* (hamstring) – WEDS: FP
- LB Quay Walker (shoulder) – WEDS: DNP
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) – WEDS: DNP
- WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) – WEDS: DNP
WEATHER FORECAST
High of 42, low of 30, 8% chance of rain, 87% humidity, winds out of the SW at 5-10 mph.
GAME REFEREE
Head referee: Tra Blake (fourth season, second as referee)
BETTING LINE
- Favorite: Packers (-3.5)
- Over/Under: 42.0
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Buccaneers-
Points Scored: K Chase McLauglin, 88
Touchdowns: WR Mike Evans, 10
Passing Yards: QB Baker Mayfield, 2,934
Passer Rating: QB Baker Mayfield, 89.7
Rushing Yards: RB Rachaad White, 745
Receptions: WR Mike Evans, 62
Receiving Yards: WR Mike Evans, 1,020
Interceptions: CB Carlton Davis/Dee Delaney/S Christian Izien/ S Antoine Winfield Jr., 2
Sacks: DL Vita Vea, 5.5
Tackles: S Antoine Winfield Jr., 97
Packers-
Points Scored: K Anders Carlson, 84
Touchdowns: WR Romeo Doubs/WR Jayden Reed, 7
Passing Yards: QB Jordan Love, 3,084
Passer Rating: QB Jordan Love, 89.0
Rushing Yards: RB A.J. Dillon, 574
Receptions: WR Romeo Doubs, 49
Receiving Yards: WR Jayden Reed, 540
Interceptions: S Rudy Ford, 2
Sacks: OLB Rashan Gary, 9.0
Tackles: LB Quay Walker, 92
TEAM STAT RANKINGS
Buccaneers-
Scoring Offense: 22nd (20.2 ppg)
Total Offense: 23rd (304.4 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 29th (90.0 ypg)
Passing Offense: 20th (214.4 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: t-26th (17.6)
Third-Down Pct.: 14th (40.1%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 8th (6.36%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: t-22nd (50.0%)
Scoring Defense: 13th (20.8 ppg)
Total Defense: 27th (362.8 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 10th (98.8 ypg)
Passing Defense: 30th (264.1 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 24th (20.4)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: t-26th (42.0%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 15th (7.98%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 4th (41.9%)
Turnover Margin: t-6th (+6)
Packers-
Scoring Offense: 17th (21.5 ppg)
Total Offense: 18th (329.3 ypg)
Rushing Offense: 19th (106.3 ypg)
Passing Offense: 18th (223.0 ypg)
First Downs Per Game: 22nd (18.7)
Third-Down Pct.: 6th (43.4%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt Allowed: 6th (5.80%)
Red Zone TD Pct.: 21st (51.1%)
Scoring Defense: 11th (20.5 ppg)
Total Defense: 19th (342.1 ypg)
Rushing Defense: 31st (141.8 ypg)
Passing Defense: 8th (200.2 ypg)
First Downs Allowed Per Game: 25th (20.5)
Third-Down Pct. Allowed: 25th (40.8%)
Sacks Per Pass Attempt: 22nd (7.06%)
Red Zone TD Pct. Allowed: 10th (51.1%)
Turnover Margin: t-16th (0)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
- Wide receiver Mike Evans recorded his 10th touchdown reception of the season against Carolina in Week 13, giving him 91 in his career and putting him in a tie for 13th place in NFL history with Davante Adams and Isaac Bruce. One more would put him in a tie for 12th place with his former Buc teammate, Rob Gronkowski.
- Wide receiver Chris Godwin scored his second career rushing touchdown in Week 13 against the Panthers, giving him 35 total touchdowns, which moved him into sole possession of fourth place in that category in Bucs history. His 33 receiving touchdowns remain tied with Cameron Brate for third in team history, so one more would break that tie.
- Linebacker Lavonte David has 96 tackles this season, which has pushed his career total to 1,440, good for second most in franchise history. David needs 10 more tackles to reach 100 for the 10th time in his career. The only Buccaneer who has done that more often is Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks. That would also make him just the third NFL player to record at least 10 100-tackle seasons since 2000. The only other players to do that since the 2000 season are London Fletcher (14 times) and Bobby Wagner (11).
- Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby has 5.0 sacks and needs one more to tie Gaines Adams (6.0 in 2007) for the third most sacks by a rookie in Buccaneers annals. Fellow rookie Calijah Kancey has 4.0 sacks and needs two more to tie Adams.
- After recording his third career 100-yard rushing game last week in Atlanta, running back Rachaad White now has 1,226 rushing yards and 709 receiving yards over the course of his first two seasons in the NFL. If he gets 41 more receiving yards he will join Warrick Dunn as the only players in team history to reach 1,000-plus rushing yards and 750-plus receiving yards in his first two seasons.
NOTABLY QUOTABLE
- Head Coach Todd Bowles on the job that young players like LB K.J. Britt have done when stepping in for injured players: "Most of them have played early in the year – probably except K.J. They're not making the mistakes they made in the middle of the season, coming down here towards the stretch. They're playing confidently. K.J. has been itching to play for a long time. He's very smart. The guys believe in him. He's into it – he's all ball. If you talk to the guy, he's all ball. He got an opportunity to play and he made the most of it."
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield on playing at Lambeau Field in December: "I've only played there in December, so yeah, it's kind of hit or miss with the weather and what you're going to get. Guys just have to be prepared for the grass. That's something I learned pretty quickly – it's slick. This late in the year, obviously it's not in the best condition. It's a little bit longer, so you've got to be ready for that. Then, in the football aspect, it's a historical place. I grew up a huge Brett Favre fan, so the first time I got to go up there, I just kind of took it all in pregame. When it comes down to it, it's still a football field when the game comes. It's a special place to play and a great opportunity for us in this end-of-season push that we have coming on. They're in a similar situation as us, so it's going to be a good matchup."
- Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on his strip sack of Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder: "What's kind of funny is when we played him the first time, I feel like I got in that same situation where a tight end was supposed to block me on a blitz and I got past him and he threw it just as I got there. It kind of happened the same way, but this time, I got there. He double-clutched the ball and once he did that the second time, I knew I was going to be able to get to him and just smack the ball out of his hand."
- Bowles on the Buccaneers running the ball effectively over the last three games: "It definitely gives the offensive line confidence. Dave [Canales] is a very smart guy, figuring out what we can and can't do and what they're trying to take away. He tries to make them pay the other way. Baker understands the game very well, as well. Between the O-line, Baker and Dave, they get a lot done as far as communication-wise and understanding what we have to do to win."