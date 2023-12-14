2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Packers, Week 15

Two weeks ago, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield urged his teammates to shift fully into a "playoff-mode mentality" for the remainder of the season, because a streak of six losses in seven weeks had stripped the team of any room for error. Since, the Buccaneers have beaten Carolina and Atlanta and moved from the edge of a cliff of relevancy to a tie for first place in the NFC South. Now another tough road test looms as the Buccaneers prepare to head north to take on the 6-7 Green Bay Packers, who have won three of their last four games.

Mayfield knows the Bucs have to stick with the approach that has helped them get back into contention.

"It's the playoff mentality," he said. "We've mentioned it, and it sounds a little bit corny, but that's just how it is for us right now. It's a playoff mentality. We've got to win to continue on to get to where we want to go. It's a singular focus. It's a good mindset to have to where you're only worried about this play. How do we win this game? Find a way to do that and move on from there. Our only goal right now is to find a way to beat the Packers in Lambeau, go on from there, get to .500 and see where we can go."

By virtue of their win over Atlanta in Week 14, the Buccaneers, now 6-7, seized control their own fate in the NFC South title hunt. They will be champs for a third straight season if they win each of their last four games. But the Bucs aren't looking beyond this weekend, and they view the showdown in Lambeau Field as an elimination game.

"Every week is important, just because it's the next week and, like I said before, we've got to treat every week like a playoff week. It's win-or-go-home and that's our mentality."

As Green Bay's recent wins over Detroit and Kansas City suggest, this won't be an easy task. Like Mayfield, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is not coming off his strongest performance of the season in a 24-22 loss to the Giants, but he's had an impressive first season as the starter who replaced Aaron Rodgers. He's thrown 23 touchdown passes and, as Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles noted this week, has been both poised and capable of turning broken plays into big gains. Bowles also a high opinion of a young Packers receiving corps that includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jaylon Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Tucker Kraft.

"The biggest thing about this week – these guys are young, but they're route runners," said Bowles. "Normally you either face speed guys or big guys that can catch. They've got size, speed, and they've got precision. They're very good route runners, they have very good hands, and they compete. At any point in time, any one of them can beat you. That's what makes it hard about these guys – they're all pretty much on the same level."

Green Bay's defense ranks 11th in the league in points allowed and has bene particular stingy against the pass, which means the Bucs may have to rely on a suddenly resurgent rushing attack. Edge rusher Rashan Gary and interior menace Kenny Clark lead a defense that is allowing just 200.2 passing yards per game and is ranked 10th in red zone touchdown percentage allowed.

"They present different fronts and they have the personnel to do it," said Mayfield. It starts up front with Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark – two really good players. Then, their linebackers are really aggressive, physical guys. Bigger linebackers that know how to fit the run. In the back end, they have smart guys who know how to disguise coverages. They all play really well together. That's a big difference. We have to know certain looks they're going to give us and be able to handle the battle and physicality up front."

The Buccaneers won as underdogs in Week 14 in Atlanta, while the Packers lost on the road as favorites over the Giants. Green Bay's recent wins over the Lions and Chiefs were both considered significant upsets, but are more likely the results of a young team on the rise. The Bucs are underdogs this Sunday but are confident they can keep their winning streak alive.

"It's week-in and week-out – everybody is beating everybody," said Bowles. "You don't know what an upset is right now when somebody is beating somebody. All we can do is control what we can control. Right now, we control our own destiny. We're going to try to win them one at a time."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) at Green Bay Packers (6-7)

Sunday, December 17, 1:00 p.m. ET

Lambeau Field (capacity: 81,041)

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Television: CBS (Local WTSP Channel 10)

TV Broadcast Team: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (analysts), AJ Ross (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers and Packers spent 25 seasons together in the "Black-and-Blue Division" – a.k.a. the NFC Central – before expansion and realignment created Tampa Bay's new home, the NFC South, in 2002. All of those years of home-and-away season series, plus additional matchups every few seasons since '02 have led to 56 previous meetings, in which the Packers hold a 33-22-1 all-time edge.

Green Bay extended its lead last season with a 14-12 win in Tampa in Week Three. Since-departed quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and Allen Lazard to build a 14-3 halftime lead but the Buccaneers rallied late in the game. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to Russell Gage, who had 12 catches on the day, with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter but the Bucs attempt to tie the game on a two-point conversion failed.

Prior to that, the most recent regular-season meeting went very well for the Buccaneers, as they rebounded from an early 10-0 deficit in Week Six of the 2020 season to score 38 unanswered points and win going away at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers sacked Aaron Rodgers four times and picked him off twice, and it was the only game that season in which Rodgers threw multiple interceptions and failed to record a touchdown pass. It was also the only game Green Bay lost by more than six points. Cornerback Jamel Dean started the Bucs' onslaught with a pick-six in the second quarter. Brady threw two touchdown passes and Ronald Jones ran for two more scores.

Prior to 2023, the Packers last three decades were defined by an incredible run of elite quarterbacking, and the Buccaneers helped usher that era in. From 1992 through last season, Green Bay was able to run out Brett Favre and Rodgers for a total of 448 regular-season starts, with only 22 games started by another quarterback. In Week Two of 1992, the Buccaneers beat the Packers, 31-3, and prompted Mike Holmgren to bench Don Majkowski for Favre at halftime. After one more Majkowski start in Week Three, the Packers turned to Favre and he then started 253 straight games. Aaron Rodgers succeeded Favre in 2008 and began his own incredible run.

As such, it was 25 years between the Majkowski start and the Bucs facing any Green Bay quarterback other than Favre and Rodgers. Brett Hundley started in place of an injured Favre in a Bucs-Packers game at Lambeau Field in 2017, helping the home team pull out a 26-20 lead. The Bucs win in the series in 2009 also featured a notable start by a quarterback, as it was the first one for then-rookie Josh Freeman after an 0-7 start by Tampa Bay. The Bucs pulled off a major upset over a playoff-bound Packers team, winning 38-28 in a game that included a blocked punt return for a touchdown by Ronde Barber and a pick-six by Tanard Jackson.

On their way to a Super Bowl championship in 2002, the Buccaneers faced the Packers despite moving out of the rebranded NFC North Division. Brian Kelly had two of Tampa Bay's four interceptions off Favre in a 21-7 decision at Raymond James Stadium. Another notable win for the Buccaneers came early in their 2005 division-winning campaign, as red-hot rookie Cadillac Williams ran for 158 yards. Two Joey Galloway touchdowns and two Will Allen picks helped the Bucs escape Lambeau Field with a 17-16 decision. The Bucs-Packers series also includes the only tie in Tampa Bay's franchise history, a 14-14 final in 1980 in which Green Bay actually rolled up 569 yards of offense.