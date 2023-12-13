Scouting Report: Packers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 15 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to the Frozen Tundra in Week 15 to take on the Green Bay Packers in their quest for a third-straight division title. The Bucs pulled out a victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, putting them in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South with the Falcons and the Saints. The tiebreaker favors Tampa Bay, and the club will strive to continue the upward trajectory at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 17. The Packers were riding a two-game win streak against the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions before losing to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. They currently sit at third place in the NFC North and have been plagued with injury, as four starters sat out against the Giants: cornerback Jaire Alexander, running back Aaron Jones, linebacker Quay Walker and receiver Christian Watson. The Packers could be getting reinforcements back against the Bucs in Week 15. In Green Bay, the Bucs will strive to continue their surge on the ground and in defensive redzone efficiency. Here are four players who could help swing the game in favor of the Packers on Sunday afternoon:

OLB Rashan Gary

Rashan Gary, the Packers' top pass rusher, was off to a stellar start to his 2022 campaign before tearing his ACL in November. In 2023, Gary has accumulated a team-high 9.0 sacks, along with 19 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His numbers are even more impressive considering he started the year on a pitch count as he worked his way back from the aforementioned significant knee injury. The Packers create space with alignments and depth up front to maximize the ability of Gary and Kenny Clark. Gary knows how to leverage both speed and power and utilizes his vision to slide underneath tackles. He possesses a stellar get-off and marries outstanding hand placement with precise footwork. Gary routinely wreaks havoc in the backfield and plays with stout contact balance. He has a lethal long-arm bull rush that disrupts the edge and lateral agility to slant and shoot gaps. Gary is forceful at the point of attack and sets the tone with energy and high effort. The Bucs will have to be keyed in on Gary's whereabouts on every play.

DL Kenny Clark

Packers' Kenny Clark is one of the premier interior defenders in the NFL. As an every-down nose tackle, Clark is adept at disrupting both the run and pass. He restricts the pocket with a hellacious bull rush when single blocked and an inside swim move. In 2023, Clark has racked up 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 36 combined tackles, six tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. Clark's wrestling background is evident in his ability to gain leverage at the point of attack. He overwhelms guards and centers with his initial punch and plays with a low center of gravity. With instinctual play, feel for double teams/traps and quick, calculated movements, Clark bolsters the Packers' defense with his presence. He has the ability to take over a game and the Bucs will have his name circled during the week of preparation.

QB Jordan Love

Packers' fourth-year quarterback, Jordan Love, has 23 passing touchdowns in 2023 – tied for fifth in the NFL. Prior to this season, Love only had one game start and 10 game appearances over the previous three seasons behind Aaron Rodgers. This is Love's first year at the helm and the world is watching his developmental story unfold in the pocket. Following up two legendary quarterbacks in Brett Favre and Rodgers is no easy feat but during Green Bay's three-game win streak, Love proved to be the talent that the Packers' drafted in 2020. He played his best game for Green Bay against the Lions on Thanksgiving two weeks ago, delivering tight window throws with precision. This season, he has compiled 3,084 yards, completing 275 of 447 passing attempts (61.5) in 13 game starts. Love can deliver the ball from a variety of arm angles and has the mobility element/open-field vision to extend plays using his legs. In Weeks 1-10, he threw 10 interceptions, tied for the second-most in the NFL. However, in the last month, he corrected the error and has made smart decisions, owning a perfect 5-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the two-game span against the Chiefs and Lions. Love helped guide the Packers' recent winning surge and will be one to monitor on Sunday.

ILB Quay Walker

Inside linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) was ruled inactive for the Monday Night Football showdown at MetLife Stadium but his return could be imminent against the Bucs. He currently leads the Packers in tackles with 92 and has amassed three passes defensed, five tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. In 2022 during his rookie campaign, Walker led the Packers and ranked No. 2 among NFL rookies with 119 total tackles, the fifth most by a Green Bay rookie since 1975. He also led the Packers with three forced fumbles last season. Walker is instinctive in the box with quick play recognition. He is able to mirror running backs and greet them in the hole and showcases hustle on the field. Walker is a sound coverage defender and possesses elite block deconstruction. He can mug gaps then drop post-snap to bait offenses into submission. Walker mans the middle of the field for the Packers' defense, and he will be a player the Bucs will be forced to key in on at Lambeau Field.

LG Elgton Jenkins