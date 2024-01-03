Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 18 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, playing a win-or-go-home matchup. The 2-14 Panthers are the only thing standing in the Bucs' way of their third-straight NFC South title. Tampa Bay will head to Charlotte to face the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 7 at 1:00 p.m. The Bucs had a chance to clinch the NFC South crown in Week 17 but lost to the visiting New Orleans Saints, 23-13, and dropped to an 8-8 record. With an advantage in record against common opponents, the Bucs can still come out in the driver's seat with a victory over Carolina on the road. The Panthers are coming off a 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as Bryce Young was sacked six times and threw for 112 yards with an interception. Despite Carolina's overall lackluster season, the team possesses talent on both sides of the football. Here are five players who could help swing the game in favor of the Panthers on Sunday:

Brian Burns

Savvy veteran Brian Burns has amassed a team-high 7.0 sacks in 2023, 17 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss. The Panthers' cornerstone defender possesses elite quickness and rare closing speed. The nuanced pass rusher has timely counter moves and flexibility around the arc. With sudden feet, athleticism and length, Burns has that coveted trio in the NFL. He delivers a consistent get-off that makes it difficult for opposing tackles to generate a 'tell.' Burns has earned the nickname "Spiderman," a representation of how quickly he can travel from point A to point B on the field. The Bucs will have to be aware of his positioning in the trenches on obvious passing downs come Sunday. Burns' bend strikes fear in the hearts of offensive tackles.

Derrick Brown

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown sets the tone up front for Carolina, along with Brian Burns. In his fourth season, Brown has accumulated five passes defensed, 96 tackles, six tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. He is quick off the snap and clogs run lanes as a two-gapper. Brown can stall double teams, which allows the linebackers to flow freely. He plays with urgency and delivers a quick punch. With his power and ability to shed blockers, Brown commands the point of attack. He routinely keeps the opposition off-balance, and Tampa Bay will need a stout performance from the interior of the offensive line come Sunday.

Adam Thielen

At the outset of the 2023 season, the Minnesota Vikings released Adam Thielen after nine seasons with the team and he joined a Carolina team that desperately needed a veteran presence in the receiver room. The move has paid dividends for the Panthers, as Thielen has racked up 101 receptions (eighth in the NFL) for 1,002 yards in 2023. He has become the focal point of Carolina's offense and the poster of consistency at the position in the league. Thielen is lethal on misdirection routes, baiting defensive backs with precision. With rare fluidity in-and-out of cuts, Thielen plays with patience and instincts. He can beat teams over the top and at the intermediate area of the field. Thielen is solid from the release to the stem and causes fits for defenders around the NFL. His absurd contested catches often occupy highlight reels and the Bucs' secondary will have to be disciplined against one of the NFL's best.

Frankie Luvu

In 2022, Frankie Luvu set new single-season career highs in tackles (111), tackles for loss (19), and sacks (7.0). The tackles for loss were the second-most in franchise history in a single season and this season, Luvu has only enhanced his craft with new responsibilities as the quarterback of the Panthers' defense following Shaq Thompson's injury. In 2023, Luvu has racked up 119 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks. With fluid footwork, coverage skills and ability to read the quarterback's eyes for prime positioning, Luvu elevates the Panthers' second level. He plays with a relentless motor and is able to mirror running backs with awareness.

Jaycee Horn