Scouting Report: Eagles' Top Game Wreckers | Wild Card Round 

A look at the Eagles’ top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Monday night’s Wild Card showdown

Jan 10, 2024 at 07:56 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will conclude Super Wild Card Weekend by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, January 15 at Raymond James Stadium. Underneath the prime time lights, the Buccaneers will begin their 2023 playoff quest. Tampa Bay secured the division title for the third straight year and is the fourth seed in the conference playoff field, while the Eagles are the fifth seed after the Dallas Cowboys locked up the NFC East on Sunday with a win over the Washington Commanders. With a win over the Panthers in Charlotte, the Bucs improved to a 9-8 overall record, eliminating both the Falcons and Saints from contention for the NFC South crown.

The Bucs and Eagles met in Week Three, as Philly solidified a 25-11 victory with a 201-41-yard advantage on the ground. This time around, kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bucs will face a talented Eagles' cast on both sides of the football. Here are five players who could impact the game for Philadelphia on Monday night:

Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season and has cemented his place among the league's elite. He tallied 19.5 sacks in 2022 (including playoffs), consistently wreaking havoc in the pocket. In 2023, Reddick has accumulated a team-high 11.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss. The Pro Bowl edge rusher posted his fourth-straight season with 10-plus sacks in 2023 to pair with 70 quarterback pressures. With rare pursuit skills, change-of-direction agility and hip fluidity, Reddick sets the tone for Philadelphia. The quick-twitch athlete slides around the edge and often overwhelms tackles when twisting inside. Reddick's feet are always moving, and he possesses solid bend around the arc. He is the type of player that the Bucs will have to scheme protections around come Monday night.

A.J. Brown

In 2022, A.J. Brown broke a 38-year Eagles' franchise record for the most receiving yards in history with 1,496, on the way to second-team All-Pro honors. He is the first Eagles' wide receiver with 1,200 yards in back-to-back seasons, continuing his reign of terror in 2023. Earlier in 2023, he broke the NFL record by gaining at least 125 yards in six-straight games. Brown possesses deceptive speed for his large frame and is stout at the catch point. He is physical at the top of routes and has the capability of manipulating defenders by selling routes on short possession throws in the intermediate area. Brown is instinctive with the ball in his hands and turns into a running back after the catch with a compact frame and power. The lethal competitor has the ability of taking over a game and the Bucs' secondary has a steep challenge on Monday.

DeVonta Smith

Head coach Nick Sirianni said that the team is hopeful to have "all hands on deck" against the Buccaneers, including DeVonta Smith. Smith has been dealing with an ankle injury and was ruled inactive against the Giants in the club's regular-season finale. Smith, who has eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker in 2023 (1,066) on 112 targets, is known as the "slim reaper." He creates separation at will with smooth route running and change-of-direction fluidity. Smith glides around the football field with effortless strides and is adept from the outside or in the slot. He varies his route tempo to create unpredictability, keeping defenders off balance. With sharp breaks, natural hands and trademark circus acrobatic catches, Smith adds another dimension to Philadelphia's offense.  

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts dislocated his middle finger on his throwing hand against the Giants in Week 18, but like Baker Mayfield playing through a ribs injury on Sunday for Tampa Bay, Hurts will do whatever it takes to suit up in the Wild Card game against Tampa Bay. Hurts has an extra day of rest to try and heal for the Monday night matchup and is taking the injury "day-by-day." In 2023, Hurts has completed 352 of 538 attempts for 3,858 yards and a 65.4 completion percentage. Through the first nine games of the 2023 slate, Hurts ranked tenth in the NFL in passer rating (97.0), tied for fourth with Lamar Jackson in yards per attempt (7.7) and ranked fifth in passing yards (2,347). The Eagles have not played to the expected level of play in December but Hurts still possesses dynamic traits to carve up defenses. He has improvisation talent to elude pressure in the pocket and can make unconventional throws off-platform. Hurts has continued to develop as a decision-maker and the Eagles' have built their system around his skillset. Hurts has been a different player on the move in 2023 than he was in 2022, donning a knee brace for much of the year, but their shotgun-centric, spread, RPO-heavy attack plays into his strengths. Philadelphia takes advantage of man coverage on DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown when teams allocate resources to the run game.

Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert missed time in 2023 due to a forearm fracture but made his highly-anticipated return in early December. In 14 games played in 2023, Goedert has racked up 592 yards on 59 receptions for a 10.0 average per reception. The pass-catching tight end is capable of working all three levels of the field and plays with solid pad level when working in-line as a blocker. Goedert has the speed to work the field vertically and the burst to create cushion on short-to-intermediate routes. He uses his frame to gain leverage by boxing out defenders and Goedert makes in-air adjustments that could occupy a highlight reel. Goedert is quick down the seam and exploits soft spots in zone coverage. The Bucs' defense struggled against tight ends in Week 17 as Saints' Juwan Johnson set a career-high eight catches for 90 yards. New Orleans took advantage of free releases with their hybrid playmaker and the Bucs will have to be disciplined in containing Goedert on Monday Night Football.

